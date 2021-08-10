Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As many of us begin booking vacations and trips again, we need to sort of revamp our old travel routine and our packing list. No more packing a million unnecessary things, overstuffing our suitcase and having to lug it all around the airport and beyond — and no more packing three times as many pairs of socks and underwear as we actually need.

Of course, traveling can sometimes come with the unexpected. It can take a toll on your body and your skin, whether from the change of environment, the stress, the new food or maybe just the jet lag. That’s why it’s best to carry a small product that boasts a ton of potential benefits. For Meghan Markle, that would be a bottle of tea tree oil!

Get the Naturenics Tea Tree Essential Oil at Amazon!

In an interview with Allure back in 2014, before her royal days, Markle was asked what she always brings with her while traveling. “The one thing that I cannot live without when I’m traveling is a small container of tea tree oil,” she explained. “It’s not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it’s my little cure-all. It’s inexpensive, it’s small enough to carry on, and I bring it with me all the time.”

This TSA-friendly oil has even more potential benefits than that, and we love this USDA certified organic version from Naturenics. While we’re not sure which brand Markle prefers, it’s made with 100% pure, highly-concentrated tea tree oil for maximal effect — with no other filler ingredients blended in. It has great reviews too!

Get the Naturenics Tea Tree Essential Oil at Amazon!

As for those other benefits, this oil may also help with psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, dandruff, weak nails, toenail infections and sore muscles (though that’s not all). You can also use it to make your own soap, house-cleaning products, hand sanitizer or massage oil, plus other beauty products. It’s a popular ingredient in beauty for a reason!

Each purchase of this oil gets you a full bottle with a glass dropper, plus a mini rollerball tube, which you can use to roll over your wrists, for example, to relieve stress. You’ll be able to learn even more ways to use this oil with the included eBook you’ll receive with your purchase, explaining how to use essential oils in general for beginners!

Get the Naturenics Tea Tree Essential Oil at Amazon!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Naturenics here and check out more skincare oils at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!