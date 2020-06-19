We’re Going Wire-Free Forever Thanks to This Comfy Lace Bralette

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time to make some changes. We’re still pretty much at the beginning of an entire new decade, after all, so if you’re still thinking of resolutions, you’re more than welcome to proclaim them. We have a new one ourselves, and if you’re a frustrated bra-wearer, you’ll probably want in on this!

We are officially promising to ditch underwire bras from now on. Putting ourselves through the discomfort just isn’t necessary. We’re willing to do the work to find the best wire-free bras and bralettes, no matter how many hours of searching it takes. You don’t even have to do any of the work. We’ll just let you know, right here, when we’ve found them. In fact, you’ve already stumbled upon one of our favorite finds: this lace bralette from Amazon!

Get the Iris & Lilly Lace Bralette starting at $9 only at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

This bralette has everything you want from a bra and everything you want from a bralette in one piece. It ditches the wires, but it keeps the molded cups and the adjustable straps, as well as the specific sizing. You get the great fit without feeling like you’re being constricted, and looks-wise, it’s just as pretty, if not prettier than any bralette we’ve seen!

Of course, the main star of this piece, visually, is the lace overlay draped across the cups and forming a scalloped bandeau across the chest with semi-sheer coverage. This lace is beloved by shoppers because it lets them ditch their camis and slips, having to layer less in the warm weather. It’s also become another piece of their outfits. People will purposely wear it with low-cut tops to show it off — as they should!

Get the Iris & Lilly Lace Bralette starting at $9 only at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

Make sure to also check out the sides of this bralette to find matching lace panels, because every detail counts. You’ll also find a double-hook closure in the back. This lace number is currently available in three colors: White, Black and Blue Iris, a lovely shade for spring and summer!

If you thought finding a wireless bra worth your time was going to make a major dent in your wallet, we’re happy to show you the way. This bra starts under $10, crazily enough, so you can stock up on a few and still spend less than you might have on one underwire bra from popular mall brands. It’s even on Prime Wardrobe!

Get the Iris & Lilly Lace Bralette starting at $9 only at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more Iris & Lilly here and see more everyday bras here! Check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!