These Tummy Control Panties Are Made to Lift Your Booty, Not Flatten It

We have such a love-hate relationship with shapewear. We wouldn’t wear a skin-tight dress without it, but it’s such a pain — literally. Taking it off at the end of the night is nothing short of euphoric. Plus, we can finally stop worrying about waistbands rolling down and showing through our clothing!

One of our biggest issues with shapewear, however, is its lack of consideration for the assets we want to show off. It’s all about flattening everything down. We might just be looking for something with tummy or thigh control, but what we end up with is the “bonus” of a steamrolled booty. If anything, we want something that lifts our booty. What we really want are these miracle panties from Amazon!

Get the Leonisa High-Waisted Tummy Control & Butt Lifter Panty starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

These panties do it all. They’re probably like nothing in your current underwear drawer — but that’s a good thing. They’re so advanced, we almost feel like we stumbled upon a product from the future. Now this is what we would like to see out of time travel! But seriously, there’s a reason shoppers prefer these panties over SPANX — so let’s get into it!

These high-waisted panties are made with a DuraFit fabric, offering tummy control with moderate compression to smooth your silhouette. They don’t stop there though, and you can see straight away that you’re not dealing with any old pair of underwear here. Just check out those seamless SmartLace leg bands wrapping around the booty and hips, held together by soft, sheer tulle to create a contrast stripe design. It’s honestly elegant, but even better is that this design was created to give your bum a shapely lift — with no panty lines!

So, we have our tummy control and our booty lift, along with a pretty design, but what about the level of comfort? You know we wouldn’t recommend something if the comfort level wasn’t going to impress. This underwear takes everything into account, including a 100% cotton gusset!

These Leonisa panties are available in five colors right now: Black, Brown, Beige, Blue and Off-White. They’ll quickly become your go-to for any special occasion coming up, and you might even find them to be a daily essential over the summer too when paired with short shorts or minidresses. It’s time to ditch your corset-like shapewear and see what Leonisa is all about!

