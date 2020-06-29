Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve noticed an interesting trend developing — and when that happens, we like to share it with our readers! So here goes: In addition to the newfound love and appreciation for loungewear, consumers have started to invest more in their lingerie. There’s been increased interest in fancier underwear since quarantine kicked off, and we want to lean into the trend and pinpoint some amazing products to help guide your shopping!

And just like that, we found a seriously affordable pack of lacy thongs that Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with! They are ultra-comfortable, and definitely have a flirty, romantic feel to them — which is precisely the winning combination we’re looking for.

Get the Iris & Lilly Women’s Cotton Thong Panty with Lace, 5-Pack for prices starting at just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

These simple cotton thongs are garnering tons of attention — and with good reason. The material is soft and breathable, and the lace trim is absolutely stunning. They come in packs of five, and they won’t cost you more than $15! There are currently four different colors to choose from: black, pale pink, heather grey and all-white.

These thongs have wide straps, which leads to a super flattering cut. They are on the cheeky side, but shoppers can’t stop raving about how luxe they feel. They are extra stretchy and the material is non-irritating on the skin, which can often be an issue with affordable undergarments.

The lace trim helps make these thongs seamless, so you won’t have an underwear line showing while wearing a tighter pair of pants or leggings. A lot of lingerie can be somewhat uncomfortable, and that’s why we’re drawn to this pack of thongs. They truly strike a unique balance of being designed for casual wear — but they do possess an upscale quality. In this case, you don’t have to sacrifice comfort or style. We’re ready to throw out our old undies and pick these up in every single color!

