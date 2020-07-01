Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One-piece swimsuits are having a major moment. Though there are still plenty of bikinis we’re obsessed with, there’s something about a classic one-piece that exudes an air of elegance.

When you feel more coverage is called for, a one-piece suit is certainly the way to go. We found an amazing option from Iris & Lilly which has a tummy control design that can make your figure look flawless!

Get the Iris & Lilly Women’s Tummy Control Shaping Swimsuit for prices starting at $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

Our favorite design element of this suit has to be the ruching. This simple detail is next-level, because it has the power to smooth out and conceal the tummy area. On some occasions, we don’t feel comfortable wearing a more form-fitting piece to the beach, so this is a major bonus. The light ruching is located in the waist area and flows down to the hips — but it doesn’t appear to be bulky or awkward. In fact, it was actually created to give the body a nice shape and make your waist look smaller in the process.

This suit comes two different colors: a chic black and a tropical floral print. It has a low-V neckline that provides substantial lift and also helps to flatter your form. The straps aren’t ultra-thick, and they are adjustable in the back. The bottom of the suit is cut in a standard bikini style — it’s not too cheeky, but you’ll be showing plenty of skin.

No surprise here: Shoppers are thrilled with how this one-piece makes their bodies look. Many love how it controls the waistline and disguises their stomach region — and also note that it looks a lot more expensive than the current price tag! These suits were designed in Europe, and that makes complete sense to Us. They have an extremely stylish feel that’s similar to a high-end swimwear brand. You’ll feel ready to hit the Amalfi Coast the second you slip into this suit!

