Bye Bye, Pores! This Serum Could Refine Skin Texture in Just 1 Week

Why is it that every time we look in the mirror, our pores look like they’ve grown larger and larger? We find them staring back at us, taunting us. We didn’t ask for them! We didn’t invite them onto our face! And yet they showed up anyway, and they’re taking up way too much space in our lives.

We’re always going to have pores, of course, but they simply shouldn’t be so visible. If they look that big, we know it means our skin is clogged up from excess sebum. Luckily, that’s something we can address with the proper skincare. This serum, which is under $30 on Amazon, is the best place to start!

Get the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores 10% Glycolic Acid Serum for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

IT Cosmetics is very famous for its CC creams, but this hidden gem may be the next thing to blow up. It contains 10% glycolic acid to address clogged pores, working to minimize their appearance by chemically exfoliating the skin. Glycolic acid has also been found to be helpful with clearing up acne (National Library of Medicine), which makes sense considering the whole clogged pores thing!

The formula also contains hyaluronic acid to leave skin hydrated, happy and smooth. Over-exfoliating can lead to irritation, but this serum stays ahead of any potential issues. It’s also been allergy-tested, making it a hypoallergenic winner, and is non-comedogenic and fragrance-free, making it a nice pick for sensitive skin!

This serum, which was developed with dermatologists and plastic surgeons, can be used once a day, every day. After cleansing and toning, apply four to five drops to your skin, pressing it in with clean fingers and avoiding your eyes and mouth. Follow up with a moisturizer to seal it in!

This Bye Bye Pores serum could lead to noticeable results in just one week’s time. Feel like your journey to smaller-looking pores is endless? Seven days could be all it takes to prove you wrong!

