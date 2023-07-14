Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you spend the night tossing and turning or stay out too late with friends, it can immediately show around the eye area the morning after. Of course, we detest when this happens, and it’s seemingly impossible to find the right method to fix puffiness. There may not be a way to get those extra hours of sleep — but we can at least try to make it seem like we achieved ample beauty rest!

There are plenty of de-puffing treatments out there, but few may work as quickly as this eye cream from It Cosmetics. In just 15 minutes, you will reportedly be able to fully tackle any issues in the under-eye area region — essentially giving yourself a temporary eye lift!

This product is designed for all skin types, and shoppers of all ages can reap its benefits, whether you have younger skin or a more mature complexion. This vegan and paraben-free formula is a daytime treatment to give yourself under-eyes which appear smoother and less saggy. The lightweight cream forms a totally transparent layer which activates when it comes in contact with the skin and helps tighten things up — and as noted, it only takes 15 minutes to fully settle in. In practically an instant, your eyes can become completely revitalized! You only need a pea-sized amount for this formula to work, so the ultra-thin layer will sink into skin and avoid adding any pesky congestion to the mix.

If this all sounds a bit too good to be true, we don’t blame you for your skepticism. There are a plethora of so-called miracle products out there which don’t deliver anything but grief! However, after reading what reviewers had to say, we’re convinced this is the real deal. Shoppers say they were “blown away” by the results, and claim “you [will] feel it working right away.” Everyone’s skin is different, so there’s no guarantee it will go the distance in your regimen, but if this eye cream can help Us get rid of puffiness in a time crunch, we’re more than willing to try it out for ourselves ASAP!

