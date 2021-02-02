This Seamless, Wireless Bra Looks Invisible and Feels Weightless

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If there were some way we could comfortably live our lives without bras from here on out, we would make the switch in a second. In reality, however, not all of us get to make that choice. No matter how much we hate wearing bras, that support is vital to our everyday comfort, and the coverage is often key to perfecting a look.

Of course, with the good comes the bad. Support and coverage? Sure. Painful prodding, red marks, bumps under your clothing, straps falling down and tightness? Also usually a part of the equation. Is it too much to ask for the pros of wearing a bra without all of the cons? Some companies might say yes, but we’re here to prove them wrong.

Get the Ittcbro Seamless Yoga Bra for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This $20 Amazon bra is like something out of our happiest dreams. If we woke up and it were gone, we would be devastated. Luckily, we just gave ourselves a pinch on the arm and counted our fingers to reassure ourselves that we’re awake and that this bra is waiting for Us!

This bra is smooth all around. It’s totally seamless and wireless, and you won’t find any clasps or shoulder sliders on it. It’s pullover style — no adjustments necessary. The only thing choice for you to make is if you want to wear it with the included lightly-padded cups or not!

This bra has a scoop neckline, a longer underbust for support and wide shoulder straps that lie flat against the skin. It will essentially be invisible under even your tighter-fitting clothing. You might also choose to wear it by itself as a sports bra too — it’s definitely cute enough! Try it for low-impact workouts like gentle yoga or weightlifting.

This bra is currently available in two classic colors: black and a beige nude. To find your size, simply consult the chart in the product photos so you can make sure your first try-on will be a magical one. The brand also recommends sizing up if you’re toward the top of a size range and prefer a looser fit. It’s all up to you! With this bra, you make the rules; you don’t live your life working around its ever-present obstacles the way you would with other bras. Keep things light, easy and airy!

