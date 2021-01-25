Amazon Shoppers Say This ‘Magic’ Bra Is Made for Larger Bust Sizes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While shopping is a sport to Us (and one that we love dearly), there are certain items that always pose a bit of a challenge. At the top of that list? Undergarments! Shopping for comfortable bras that fit properly always feels like a major struggle — especially if you’re well-endowed in the chest region. Some popular brands have limited sizes available, and others that do may not be paying special attention to what women with larger busts actually need.

But we found a bra on Amazon that’s made exclusively in larger sizes, and is designed to smooth, shape and support ample busts. Some shoppers are calling this a “magic bra,” and there are thousands of reviews to back these claims up.

This bra from Vanity Fair is wildly popular — it has over 7,000 glowing reviews on Amazon at the moment! If you’ve been searching for a bra that is ideal for your bust, look no further. The waistband strap sizing starts at 34 and goes up to 40, and the cup sizes start at C and go up to H!

The band and cup combinations are specifically designed for anyone who struggles with finding a bra that fits them properly at traditional lingerie stores. There are some sizes that are hard to find, and the design of the bra itself focuses specifically on what larger bust sizes need for optimal, all-day wear.

For starters, this is a full-coverage bra that offers strong underwire support. The waistband is thicker and more supportive as well, with a total of five clasps in the back. The straps are also more durable, and the cups are molded so that they lay flat and create a seamless look underneath clothing. After years of searching, some shoppers say they’ve finally found a bra that works for their body type, and that there is “no better bra out there”!

See it: Get the Vanity Fair Women’s Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

