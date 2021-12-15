This Oversized Cashmere Wrap From J.Crew Makes the Coziest Holiday Gift

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winter travel season is upon Us! In just a week, airports and train stations will be crowded with passengers heading to their final destinations. Perhaps you’re heading home for the holidays or jet-setting away on a winter vacation — or maybe you’re staying local in a cold climate. No matter what your winter break plans consist of, one thing’s for sure — you need a wrap to keep you warm.

Scarves tend to be too small and blankets can be too big, but wraps are just right — and we just found the perfect one from J.Crew! This bestselling oversized cashmere wrap would make a wonderful holiday gift. Shop this popular pick before it sells out!

Get the Oversized Cashmere Wrap for just $198 at J.Crew!

Stay cozy in style with the oversized cashmere wrap from J.Crew. This super soft wrap is ideal for layering under a winter coat on a cold day or for bundling up during a long flight. It’s the ultimate versatile accessory! Available in eight different colors — including camel, ivory, black and light grey — this gorgeous wrap is a wardrobe must-have. Use it as a travel blanket, scarf or shawl. And for $10 extra, you can add a monogram for a personalized touch. Such a precious present!

Get the Oversized Cashmere Wrap for just $198 at J.Crew!

According to multiple reviews, this oversized wrap is perfect. “Perfect cozy piece,” one shopper said. Another customer commented, “Perfect multi-purpose wrap.” And this review reported: “This cashmere is so warm yet incredibly lightweight and unbelievably soft. I wear mine as a scarf, a wrap, and even as a personal size blanket. I have had my first one for a while and absolutely zero pilling. It is 100% perfect.” Well, that sounds pretty perfect to Us.

A self-proclaimed “textile junkie” added, “This piece is legit. It is everything you want in a cashmere shawl: lightweight, packable, warm and breathable…plus a pill-free construction.” And another shopper shared, “This cashmere wrap is so cozy, warm, and stylish. I highly recommend it!” No wonder this J.Crew wrap is a best seller!

Here’s one universal truth about airplanes: they’re always freezing. This cashmere wrap serves as a blanket so you can catch some Z’s while you’re catching flights. It’s compact enough to fit in your carryon! And the next time you need a suitable scarf, reach for this wrap. The oversized look is so in, so you’re all set to make a seasonal fashion statement. Treat yourself or a loved one to this cozy wrap from J.Crew!

See It! Get the Oversized Cashmere Wrap for just $198 at J.Crew!

Not your style? Shop all other scarves at J.Crew here!

