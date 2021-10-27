We Found the Ultimate Winter Accessory That You Need ASAP

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s a fashion fact that you can wear a leather purse throughout every season of the year, and we all certainly have plenty of them in our collections. But there’s something to be said for changing things up and wearing bags that are specific to the season.

In the summertime, it’s all about wicker totes and purses with straw accents — but in the fall and winter, we’re obsessed with fuzzy bags. Any type of fluffy fabric completely complements the vibes of the cooler months, and we just found a sherpa purse that we absolutely need to get our hands on ASAP!

Get the Vera Bradley Teddy Fleece Sherpa RFID Small Convertible Crossbody Purse for prices starting at $34, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Vera Bradley bag is made from an ultra-soft fleece material that will add some extra coziness to any outfit. You can even team it with your favorite fluffy jacket for a full-on sherpa look! This purse is incredibly compact and ideal for when you’re on the go and just need to stash a few essentials.

It’s big enough to house larger smartphones and still leave you with enough room for a small card case, keys and a few must-have makeup products. There’s one main compartment and a smaller outside zip pocket, plus an interior zip pocket and card slots for IDs and credit cards.

Get the Vera Bradley Teddy Fleece Sherpa RFID Small Convertible Crossbody Purse for prices starting at $34, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

We also adore that you can rock this purse as a crossbody or a belt bag around your waist! After all, it comes complete with a strap that’s adjustable and detachable. If you want to wear it over the shoulder, attach the ends to the side hooks, or simply pull the strap through the back and weave it through the belt loops on your pants for a different vibe! Anything made from sherpa brings Us joy this time of year — and this bag has to be one of our favorite finds to date. Swoon!

See it: Get the Vera Bradley Teddy Fleece Sherpa RFID Small Convertible Crossbody Purse for prices starting at $34, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Vera Bradley and shop all of the women’s handbags and wallets available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!