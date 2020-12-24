J. Lo’s Blue Leggings Inspired Us to Find Our Own — And Start Working Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, we’re never quite sure how to feel. We look forward to achieving new goals in the new year and making changes that will ultimately better our life and happiness. The issue, of course, is there’s a reason we haven’t hit those goals already. They tend to be pretty hard, especially when it comes to the big one: working out!

Gyms usually fill up every January because everyone is determined to get fit in the new year, but as the months pass by, that swarm of people tends to trickle down, down, down, until only the original crowd remains. If we’re going to not only hit but maintain our goals, we need to stay motivated, and for Us, that means some celebrity inspiration!

Get the QUEENIEKE Yoga Leggings in Dream Blue for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

We’re not talking posting close-up photos of celebrity abs all over your vision board. Sometimes, you just need a few casual paparazzi shots and some new activewear. For example, what really has Us feeling motivated right now are some recent photos of Jennifer Lopez hitting the gym in Miami. She carried a blinged-out cup and wore a mask, Quay sunglasses, a yellow tank and a pair of striking blue Runaway Motel leggings. The leggings were everything! The problem, of course, is that they cost $110…and are sold out.

But that’s okay! The inspiration had already struck, so all we needed to do was find a pair of blue leggings of our own. We did just that, and we ended up with this top-rated, fan-favorite Dream Blue pair on Amazon. They’re even on Prime! For a fraction of the price, this find is such a shopping win.

Shoppers love these leggings so much that they’re choosing them over their former Lululemon faves. They’re super stretchy, moisture-wicking and breathable, and they have wide waistband that hits right around the navel to provide tummy control without digging in or squeezing. This waistband also has a hidden pocket in which you can store your keys, cards or even your large phone!

If you’re loving these blue yoga pants as much as we are and are even feeling inspired to buy more, then don’t go anywhere, because this Amazon page has 35 options available right now, with solids, marble prints, animal prints, space dyes and even fleece-lined variations. We can feel it already — 2021 is going to be your year!

