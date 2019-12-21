Gift Yourself These New Heels and Sparkle Your Way Into the New Year





This New Year’s Eve, we’re taking sparkle seriously. We’re not just stopping at a sequin dress. We’re going to dazzle from head to toe — literally. The sequin dress is obviously a go, but that’s on top of glitter eyeshadow, glinting hair accessories and, of course, a stunning pair of heels!

We can find hair clips and eyeshadow palettes anywhere, but a good pair of shoes takes work to find. Luckily, we did that work for you — and we just know you’re going to love what we found. It’s new, it screams glam and it will have you standing tall (and fabulous) when that clock finally strikes midnight!

Get the Jack Rogers Beatrix Jeweled Suede Heel for just $188 at Macy’s!

These open-toe Beatrix heels come from Jack Rogers’ new winter collection, which is just full of NYE-worthy picks. We’d be set with any of them, but there are so many reasons why this pair is our must-have for the journey into 2020. We’ll start with the obvious: those crystalline jewel embellishments! Have you ever seen something so gorgeous? Accompanying the embellishments, we also have whipstitch and fringe details at the trim. We’re not sure what to say here other than “wow.”

As for the rest of this slip-on heel’s foundation, we have a black suede upper, a nude leather lining and a rubber sole. We dare you to try to name a better trio than that! The leather and suede are pure luxury, and the rubber sole will keep you steady on your feet as you dance the night away — even over someone else’s spilled champagne!

Get the Jack Rogers Beatrix Jeweled Suede Heel for just $188 at Macy’s!

Also keeping you steady is the heel itself, a 2 ⅓-inch stacked block heel. It’s comfortable to stand on and won’t diminish your ability to walk, which is somehow an underrated feature in footwear. It also provides just enough height to give you a boost if you’re hoping to secure a dreamy midnight smooch from a taller partner to ring in the new year. Just make sure you report back — we want details!

How will you choose to wear these heels on NYE? We already revealed our basic idea, but to give you some extra inspiration, check out some festive dresses we love. Don’t forget some radiant jewelry as well to pull the look all together!

We seriously believe in the concept of gifting not only others for the holidays, but yourself as well. No one knows what you want more than you do, and you deserve a treat after making it through yet another year of life’s unexpected adventures. Still need a gift for someone else too? Grab them a pair of these Beatrix heels as well! You’ll look adorable #twinning in your photos! Instagram slideshow, here you come!

Get the Jack Rogers Beatrix Jeweled Suede Heel for just $188 at Macy’s!

Not your style? Check out more from Jack Rogers here and other heels available at Macy’s here!

