This Under-Eye Concealer May Instantly Make You Look 10 Years Younger

We swear we could sleep for 20 hours straight, waking up right at the perfect moment of our sleep cycle, and we would still look like full-on zombies. We snooze, we chug our water, we slap on eye masks and we (gently) go ham with our jade rollers, but still, the discoloration, the fine lines and the dark circles stick around.

Upping our skincare game is definitely important if we want to keep our eye area looking its best, but a little concealer certainly never hurt anybody. Using both is the key to looking 10 years younger. That’s why we love this jane iredale concealer so much. It’s two-in-one — in multiple ways!

Get the jane iredale Circle/Delete Concealer for just $32 at Nordstrom! Also available at Amazon!

This concealer contains conditioners like jojoba esters and avocado oil, soaking your skin in vitamins to nourish the eye area. It also contains green tea extract, a soothing antioxidant that may help fight off damaging free radicals. Skincare, check! Of course, this creamy concealer is also pigmented to help cover things up temporarily as well.

Just as this product is a two-in-one with skincare and makeup, it also has two shades in one pot. You can use them separately or blend them together to create the perfect shade. We love this, because if you get a tan or even lose your tan, you won’t have to go out and buy something new. Just mix differently!

Reviewers say this is “by far the best” concealer they’ve ever tried, and they love how it provides “maximum coverage without a heavy look.” One commented on how it “really covers/corrects the purple and blue tones of under-eye circles,” while another even noted that it’s “good as an eyeshadow base too.” Yet another benefit!

This concealer has a creamy consistency that’s made to glide easily over skin, providing a silky finish. Sick of concealers that either cake up or sink into wrinkles to accentuate crepey skin? This is the way to go. It’s hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested too. It’s a clean beauty must, totally free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oil, silicone, talc and oils. It’s even cruelty-free and vegan!

This concealer comes in four shade options — though there are technically eight shades, so hopefully you’ll find yours among them. And remember, you can always mix the two in your pot to perfectly match your complexion. Apply alone or under foundation and watch as with each stroke of your concealer brush, you seem to appear younger and younger!

