30 Fastest-Selling Beauty Deals to Nab at Nordstrom ASAP

Is there any feeling more exciting than buying a new beauty product? Well, how about when you buy it on sale? Now that’s the good stuff. If you want to experience that feeling, then stick with Us. Nordstrom has so many incredible deals right now!
Even better? Nordstrom is doing a price-match sale through October 4, so you know you’re getting the very best savings around. Ready to see our picks of the fastest-selling top-tier products? We have 30 faves waiting for you!
Best Skincare Treatments for Oily Skin
Our Absolute Favorite:
- Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask was $38, now $33 — You save 15%!
This cleansing mask was created to eliminate surface toxins and absorb oil, clearing up clogged pores and leaving skin smooth and comforted!
Other Fastest-Selling Skincare Treatments for Oily Skin:
- Buttah Skin AHA/BHA Rosewater Facial Toner was $19, now $16 — You save 15%!
- La Mer Replenishing Oil Exfoliator was $135, now $115 — You save 15%!
See other skincare treatment deals at Nordstrom here!
Best Skincare Tool Deals
Our Absolute Favorite:
- Pause Fascia Stimulating Tool was $115, now $98 — You save 15%!
This medical-grade stainless steel tool may help improve blood flow, support cell turnover, remove waste, boost collagen production and optimize overall skin nutrition!
Other Fastest-Selling Skincare Tools:
- Nurse Jamie UpLift Facial Massaging Beauty Roller was $69, now $59 — You save 15%!
- FOREO UFO 2 Power Mask & Light Therapy Device was $279, now $237 — You save 15%!
See all skincare tool deals at Nordstrom here!
Best Self-Tanner Deals
Our Absolute Favorite:
- St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse started at $32, now starts at $27 — You save 15%!
If St. Tropez is good enough for Kylie Jenner, then this velvety bronzing mousse is a winner in our book!
Other Fastest-Selling Self-Tanners:
- COOLA Suncare Organic Sunless Tan Firming Lotion was $46, now $39 — You save 15%!
- Vita Liberata Heavenly Tanning Elixir was $44, now $37 — You save 15%!
See all self-tanner deals at Nordstrom here!
Best Mascara Deals
Our Absolute Favorite:
- Benefit Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara started at $13, now starts at $11 — You save 15%!
This is the type of mascara that has people throwing away their eyelash curlers. It claims to hold a curl for 12 full hours!
Other Fastest-Selling Mascaras:
- Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara was $26, now $22 — You save 15%!
- Dior Diorshow Lash-Extension Effect Volume Mascara (Blue) was $30, now $25 — You save 14%!
See all eye makeup deals at Nordstrom here!
Best Anti-Aging Moisturizer Deals
Our Absolute Favorite:
- Lancôme Absolue Revitalizing & Brightening Soft Cream was $222, now $189 — You save 15%!
Want to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles and hasten skin cell renewal for a dewy, ageless glow? Check out this cream!
Other Fastest-Selling Anti-Aging Moisturizers:
- Estée Lauder Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H-Moisture Crème Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Face Moisturizer started at $35, now starts at $30 — You save 15%!
- Kiehls Since 1851 Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum was $60, now $51 — You save 15%!
See all moisturizer deals at Nordstrom here!
Best Hair Styling Product Deals
Our Absolute Favorite:
- Drybar Liquid Glass Miracle Smoothing Sealant was $34, now $29 — You save 15%!
Glossy, frizz-free hair could be just a few sprays away with this heat-activated sealant!
Other Fastest-Selling Hair Styling Products:
- Leonor Greyl Paris Voluforme Styling Spray was $36, now $31 — You save 15%!
- R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray was $32, now $27 — You save 15%!
See all hair styling product deals at Nordstrom here!
Best Lip Makeup Deals
Our Absolute Favorite:
- Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm was $35, now $30 — You save 15%!
This is a truly iconic tinted lip balm that gives you the best of both worlds when it comes to skincare and makeup. The tube is so gorgeous too!
Other Fastest-Selling Lip Makeup Deals:
- Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Slim Velvet Radical Matte Lipstick was $39, now $33 — You save 15%!
- MAC Viva Glam Lipstick was $19, now $16 — You save 15%!
See all lip makeup deals at Nordstrom here!
Best Foundation Deals
Our Absolute Favorite:
- Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Liquid Makeup Foundation was $43, now $37 — You save 15%!
This 24-hour foundation has over 4,000 reviews and an impressive shade range. A must for important occasions!
Other Fastest-Selling Foundation Deals:
- Clinique Superpowder Double Face Makeup Full-Coverage Powder Foundation was $31, now $26 — You save 15%!
- Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Liquid Foundation Broad-Spectrum SPF 15 started at $25, now starting at $21 — You save 15%!
See all foundation deals at Nordstrom here!
Best Fragrance Deals:
Our Absolute Favorite:
- Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell Cologne (3.4oz) was $144, now $122 — You save 15%!
Jo Malone perfumes are true luxury, and this floral one “brings images of vibrant sapphire blooms in a shaded woodland”!
Other Fastest-Selling Fragrance Deals:
- Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum Fragrance Spray started at $32, now starts at $27 — You save 15%!
- Diptyque Philosykos Eau de Toilette started at $105, now starts at $89 — You save 15%!
See all fragrance deals at Nordstrom here!
Best Hair Tool Deals
Our Absolute Favorite:
- ghd Rise Volumizing Hot Brush was $189, now $161 — You save 15%!
This smart brush heats up to help create volume in your hair and glide through any tangles with ease!
Other Fastest-Selling Hair Tool Deals:
- Drybar The Wrap Party Curling & Styling Wand was $169, now $144 — You save 15%!
- Aquis Rapid Dry Lisse Hair Wrap Towel was $30, now $26 — You save 15%!
See all hair tool deals at Nordstrom here!
Looking for more? Explore the entire Nordstrom beauty sale section here!
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
