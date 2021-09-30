30 Fastest-Selling Beauty Deals to Nab at Nordstrom ASAP

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is there any feeling more exciting than buying a new beauty product? Well, how about when you buy it on sale? Now that’s the good stuff. If you want to experience that feeling, then stick with Us. Nordstrom has so many incredible deals right now!

Even better? Nordstrom is doing a price-match sale through October 4, so you know you’re getting the very best savings around. Ready to see our picks of the fastest-selling top-tier products? We have 30 faves waiting for you!

Best Skincare Treatments for Oily Skin

Our Absolute Favorite:

This cleansing mask was created to eliminate surface toxins and absorb oil, clearing up clogged pores and leaving skin smooth and comforted!

Other Fastest-Selling Skincare Treatments for Oily Skin:

See other skincare treatment deals at Nordstrom here!

Best Skincare Tool Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

This medical-grade stainless steel tool may help improve blood flow, support cell turnover, remove waste, boost collagen production and optimize overall skin nutrition!

Other Fastest-Selling Skincare Tools:

See all skincare tool deals at Nordstrom here!

Best Self-Tanner Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

If St. Tropez is good enough for Kylie Jenner, then this velvety bronzing mousse is a winner in our book!

Other Fastest-Selling Self-Tanners:

See all self-tanner deals at Nordstrom here!

Best Mascara Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

This is the type of mascara that has people throwing away their eyelash curlers. It claims to hold a curl for 12 full hours!

Other Fastest-Selling Mascaras:

See all eye makeup deals at Nordstrom here!

Best Anti-Aging Moisturizer Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

Want to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles and hasten skin cell renewal for a dewy, ageless glow? Check out this cream!

Other Fastest-Selling Anti-Aging Moisturizers:

See all moisturizer deals at Nordstrom here!

Best Hair Styling Product Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

Glossy, frizz-free hair could be just a few sprays away with this heat-activated sealant!

Other Fastest-Selling Hair Styling Products:

See all hair styling product deals at Nordstrom here!

Best Lip Makeup Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

This is a truly iconic tinted lip balm that gives you the best of both worlds when it comes to skincare and makeup. The tube is so gorgeous too!

Other Fastest-Selling Lip Makeup Deals:

See all lip makeup deals at Nordstrom here!

Best Foundation Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

This 24-hour foundation has over 4,000 reviews and an impressive shade range. A must for important occasions!

Other Fastest-Selling Foundation Deals:

See all foundation deals at Nordstrom here!

Best Fragrance Deals:

Our Absolute Favorite:

Jo Malone perfumes are true luxury, and this floral one “brings images of vibrant sapphire blooms in a shaded woodland”!

Other Fastest-Selling Fragrance Deals:

See all fragrance deals at Nordstrom here!

Best Hair Tool Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

This smart brush heats up to help create volume in your hair and glide through any tangles with ease!

Other Fastest-Selling Hair Tool Deals:

See all hair tool deals at Nordstrom here!

Looking for more? Explore the entire Nordstrom beauty sale section here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!