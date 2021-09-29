Top 5

Cult-Favorite Skincare Brand Sunday Riley Is on Sale at Nordstrom — 15% Off

By
Sunday-Riley-Sale-Nordstrom
 Nordstrom
One of the most talked-about skincare brands of the last few years is definitely Sunday Riley. They were founded in 2009, but recently, tons of celebrities have spoken about their products! Drew Barrymore has singled them out on her Instagram, and the brand also counts Lizzo, Olivia Culpo and Saweetie as Sunday Riley stans.

If you haven’t yet tried their popular products but are curious, today is your lucky day! Right now, the majority of their entire product line at Nordstrom is on sale for 15% off. This is a remarkable discount to score, but you’ll want to act fast — we have a strong feeling that stock will sell out. Don’t know where to start? If we could only pick one of Sunday Riley’s products, their Good Genes treatment holds the top spot!

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment Nordstrom
Get the Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment on sale for prices starting at just $41, available at Nordstrom!

This product is categorized as an all-in-one treatment, and it truly is. It doesn’t matter what skin concern you’re trying to correct or improve — anyone may gain so much by adding this serum to their daily skincare regimen! One of the best benefits is its exfoliating properties. It utilizes purified-grade lactic acid to gently get rid of dead skin cells that may be clogging up your pores and causing dullness — or even blemishes. When people envision exfoliants, they often imagine a rough and grainy solution, but that’s not the case here.

This is a more gentle form of exfoliation that won’t be as irritating. That being said, if you do have sensitive skin, the brand recommends that you try leaving it on for about 15 minutes and then rinsing it off — just to see how you react to the formula. But if that isn’t an issue in your life, you can just apply one-to-three pumps onto clean, dry skin in the day or night and leave it on!

Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment
Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment Nordstrom
Get the Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment on sale for prices starting at just $41, available at Nordstrom!

This treatment may also help make fine lines and wrinkles less noticeable, assist with uneven skin texture and tone, plus fade both dark and age spots! With all of these benefits packed into one product, it seems like a no-brainer to give it a shot — especially when you can pick up a bottle at this outstanding price point.

Interested in more? Check out five more of our top picks from Sunday Riley on sale below: 

