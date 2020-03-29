Ditch the Filters With This Glowy, ‘Lit-From-Within’ Blush

Spending tons of time at home means we have tons of time to get creative — diving into projects and endeavors we’d typically ignore. While we may not normally be in the mood to focus so heavily on something after a long day out, we’re taking advantage of this sudden lifestyle change as best we can. For Us, that means experimenting with fresh new makeup looks!

While we’ve definitely had some fun with bold, vibrant colors and ultra-sleek and dark winged eyeliner, we’re looking to flip the switch now — seeing how we do on the other side of glam: the no-makeup makeup look. It seems like it should be easy, but it can actually be quite challenging finding the balance of just the right amount of product. That’s why we need a product that finds the balance for us, leaving basically no room for error — like this jane iredale blush stick!

Get the jane iredale In Touch Cream Blush starting at just $24 at Dermstore with free shipping!

Reviewers love the “instant glow” this In Touch blush delivers, knowing they can rely on it for a “nice touch of color” when they’re short on time. They say it’s the “most natural looking blush” they’ve ever used and that it always goes on evenly to give them an “absolutely perfect” radiance that “warms up [their] complexion” leaving them with seemingly “sun-kissed skin”!

We knew this jane iredale cream-to-powder blush stick would be a top-notch choice from the start, since it was made to “enhance the skin’s appearance” rather than cover it up. As the brand explains, “the perfect blush for you is the color of your cheek when flushed,” which is why this product was made to provide a “lit-from-within” glow accompanied by a glassy dewiness! We’d say the only thing “unnatural” about it is the scent, and trust Us, that’s not a bad thing. It’s actually formulated with cocoa extract, so it has a sweet chocolate fragrance! Don’t let that scare you off though — it’s clean and non-comedogenic!

This blush is available in five colors so you can find that perfect shade for your skin tone. Charisma is a rich berry-violet shade, Chemistry is a warm, dusty rose, Candid is a rosy neutral, Clarity is a sheer but vibrant bubblegum pink and Connection is a sweet, soft coral shade.

To use this blush, simply glide it over the apples of your cheeks and blend it out, building it up if you prefer. Try blending a little on your nose, chin and forehead too to add to the flush. You’ll look like you just stepped out of the sunshine — but without the sun damage. Voila! This calls for a selfie, for sure. #NoFilter

