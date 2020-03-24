Now is the best time to fully invest in your skincare regimen and get yourself glowing! With all the extra time a lot of Us have on our hands, why not use it to give your complexion the pampering it desperately deserves?

Self-care is not only important for keeping yourself maintained, it’s also good for the soul. Mental health and physical health go hand in hand — and one of our favorite ways to unwind is by upgrading our skincare regimen. SkinMedica, a top-rated brand we can’t get enough of, is offering up an extra 20% off all of their products at Dermstore for 48 hours only! This sale is the perfect opportunity to invest in your skincare and try out their bestselling items for a special discounted price! Check out our picks below, and shop all SkinMedica products here with coupon code: SKINMED20!

This Firming Repair Cream

This cream can help tighten the skin, which leads to less visible fine lines and wrinkles. You could see younger-looking skin within a matter of weeks!

Get the SkinMedica Dermal Repair Cream (1.7 oz.) (originally $129) on sale for just $103 at Dermstore, now through April 3, 2020 with coupon code: SKINMED20! And get free 2-day shipping through March 25, 2020 with any purchase over $50!

This Hyperpigmentation Treatment

If you have stubborn spots and uneven skin tone, this product may be your savior. It can help with hyperpigmentation and brighten up your skin’s overall appearance!

Get the SkinMedica Lytera 2.0 Pigment Correcting Serum (2 oz.) (originally $154) on sale for just $123 at Dermstore, now through April 3, 2020 with coupon code: SKINMED20! And get free 2-day shipping through March 25, 2020 with any purchase over $50!

This Deep Moisturizing Treatment

Intense hydration is made easy with the help of this treatment. When skin is properly moisturized, it can look more supple and younger!

Get the SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator (2 oz.) (originally $178) on sale for just $142 at Dermstore, now through April 3, 2020 with coupon code: SKINMED20! And get free 2-day shipping through March 25, 2020 with any purchase over $50!

This Anti-Aging Treatment

This serum is specifically designed to target unwanted signs of aging. It’s definitely one of the top products from SkinMedica — and with good reason!

Get the SkinMedica TNS Essential Serum (1 oz.) (originally $281) on sale for just $225 at Dermstore, now through April 3, 2020 with coupon code: SKINMED20! And get free 2-day shipping through March 25, 2020 with any purchase over $50!

This Award-Winning Skincare Set

Save even more by getting the full SkinMedica treatment. This system tackles each and every skin concern. And when used in conjunction with one another, you could see your complexion completely revitalized and transformed!

Get the SkinMedica Award-Winning System (3 piece) (originally $520) on sale for just $416 at Dermstore, now through April 3, 2020 with coupon code: SKINMED20! And get free 2-day shipping through March 25, 2020 with any purchase over $50!

Looking for more? Check out all of the products from SkinMedica and shop all of the skincare available at Dermstore here!

