Prep for the Spring Season by Picking Up This Adorable Rain Jacket

We all know springtime means warmer weather, but we’re also thinking about the rain showers that are notoriously associated with the season. As the old saying goes, “April showers bring May flowers!” We anticipate this climate every year and want to keep it in mind as we approach our seasonal shopping!

When it rains, we try to stay as far away from the precipitation as possible — but why let some sprinkles foil our plans? When you have a water-resistant jacket that’s as sleek as this one from Jason Maxwell, you will be set to weather any storm.

Get the Jason Maxwell Women’s Printed Rain Anorak Jacket (originally $90) on sale for just $35 at Walmart!

This is a garment that was built to withstand even the dampest of days. As the weather warms up, we say goodbye to puffer coats and throw on lighter outerwear — which is precisely why this is a fabulous find. It’s made from a material that’s designed to repel water and keep you dry, plus its longer hem allows for added coverage on your lower half. Whenever there are cloudy skies outside, you may notice that humidity increases — which can certainly make the air feel warmer. That’s why we believe this jacket offers the perfect weight to keep you shielded from rain drops without fear of overheating.

You can pick up this jacket in three fun prints at the moment. There’s a sage green and white plaid, a navy blue and green plaid print as well as a classic black and white polka dot print. All three are fashion-forward and a strong departure from similar items on the market. We’re all about variety!

Now let’s get into the details: This jacket was built for function. There are adjustable drawstrings in the hood and the back along the hem that you can tighten for a closer fit. You also get handy pockets on the sides where you can house some smaller belongings, which is always a major plus in our books. We know that we’re going to need a rain jacket at some point over the next few months, and this feels like the ideal option to add to our wardrobes! If you’re busy and prepping for warmer weather, take our advice and pick up this jacket for yourself. You don’t have to get ready if you stay ready!

