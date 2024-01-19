Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re trying to lose weight, you’ve probably seen advice encouraging you to swap your coffee for water or plain tea. These aren’t bad ideas, per se, but they come across a bit naive.

For some of us, coffee is a non-negotiable. We love the taste, and we need it to help us feel like a real person again when we can hardly open our eyes. So, what if our coffee could actually become an important and effective part of our weight loss journey?

Get the Javita Burn + Control Instant Coffee (24-Count) starting at just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

We don’t think every aspect of weight loss should have to mess with your preferred routine. That’s why we love these instant coffee sticks. They’re made from South American coffee beans, which are picked ripe and slow roasted with targeted botanicals to encourage weight loss.

These botanicals are garcinia cambogia, a citrus fruit known to increase satiety, and yerba mate, an herb that may increase your metabolism for enhanced fat burn. Each keto-friendly cup you make could bring you closer to your goal weight. It may improve your energy and focus as well!

We know what your top concern is. What about the taste? Shoppers surprisingly say they “absolutely love the flavor,” saying it tastes “terrific.” Don’t like to drink your coffee black? Put down the half-and-half and try using a keto-friendly creamer instead!

Each stick of this gluten-free coffee is just 10 calories. We love that it’s pre-portioned for quick and easy preparation — and the ability to carry some in your purse for a fresh cup whenever you want it.

To prepare, simply mix the contents of one coffee stick into 8-10 oz of water. Hot or iced — your choice! It’s recommended that you drink two cups per day, preferably on an empty stomach, for best results. Grab a pack of 24 to try it out, or find a better value with one of the larger packs. They’re all available on the same Amazon page!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Javita here and explore more weight management products here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Disclaimer: We do not review the claims made by the manufacturer, and on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. The products featured are not made or sold by Us, and we make no representations about the accuracy of the claims or the contents/quality of the promoted supplements Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.