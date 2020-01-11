No One Will Believe That These Skinny Jeans Feel Just Like Leggings

If you were relaxing at home on the couch right now all by yourself, with takeout on the coffee table and a movie ready to play on the TV, which bottoms would you pick to wear — leggings or skinny jeans? Leggings every time, right? Okay, but now imagine yourself out at a concert, your favorite band taking the stage and the crowd rumbling and ready to dance. You’re picturing yourself in jeans in that situation, for sure!

Wouldn’t it be nice to just own a pair of pants that would work for either situation? One with all of the comfort of leggings, but with the style of jeans. A pair you wouldn’t mind being photographed in — but also a pair with a waistband that wouldn’t dig into your stomach. Yes, we’re talking about a pair of jeggings. But not the kind with fake pockets or an extremely unconvincing “denim” design. We mean the kind that’s actually worth your time!

Get the Articles of Society Hillary High Waist Ankle Jeggings (originally $68) for just $42 at Nordstrom!

These 35%-off Hillary jeggings could convince anyone around that they’re real jeans in every way — unless they happened to try them on. They would realize something was up instantly, feeling the extreme stretchiness of the lightweight fabric and the super-soft cotton blend hugging their body gently — but never tightly!

These top-rated bottoms are available in a Beverly Hills mid-wash blue and have a high-rise silhouette. They’re skinny all the way down to the clean hem at the ankle, with subtle whiskering and fading to be found on the front and back. There’s also topstitching detail!

The convincing accents don’t stop there. These jeggings also have a classic zip fly and button closure, as well as a traditional five-pocket style. How many times have you found yourself trying to slip your hands into faux pockets on other pairs of jeggings? It’s seriously the most frustrating feeling ever. Thankfully, we’ll never experience it again while wearing these bottoms!

Articles of Society is a brand with a mission, and it’s been nailing that mission for nearly a decade. It’s all about providing premium denim at actually affordable prices — something we’ve all struggled to find year after year. That’s why it’s even more amazing that this pair of jeggings is on sale, saving us even more on bottoms we want to wear every single day!

The best part? We really can wear this pair every single day. Jeans go with everything! Tees, blouses, tunics, sweaters, sweatshirts camis, tank tops, vests, flannels — you name it. How do you plan to wear your pair first?

