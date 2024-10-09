Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If there’s one thing we especially love about the Real Housewives of New York, it’s Jenna Lyons. Sure, the show and its stars are all fantastic, but Lyons is a fashion legend. She’s always serving fabulous looks, whether it’s her signature bold lip color or her effortless blazer style (and, can we talk about that apartment?). So, when she spoke about the skincare products she relies on to keep her skin glowing, we took notes. Luckily, one of her can’t-live-without picks is 30% off for Amazon’s October Prime Day.

Earlier this year, Lyons dished to The New York Times about her favorite skincare products for the face and body. While some of her picks are pricey (um, hello $2,700 laser treatment) we were thrilled to notice she’s a fan of Kiehl’s — just like Us! Lyons says it best, “I will not travel without Kiehl’s Creme de Corps.”

Get the Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Body Lotion for $42 (regularly $60) on Amazon!

The hydrating body cream has cocoa butter, which is packed full of antioxidant properties. Shea butter and squalane soften skin and strengthen the skin barrier. Made without potential irritants like synthetic fragrances, it has a soft, mild cocoa butter scent that’s naturally occurring from the ingredients.

One five-star reviewer confirms the Creme de Corps body lotion is well worth the spend, saying, “I’ve gone through a plethora of lotions in my life. Finally, finally, I have found a lotion which actually works and it doesn’t take a slathering to absorb. A small amount goes a long way. It’s not like thick heavy lotions, leaving little lotion rub off balls. Kiehl’s absorbs into the skin, leaving you feeling moisturized.”

The popular body lotion also makes a thoughtful holiday gift for loved ones. Or stock up for yourself — this deal is too good to miss!

Many more Kiehl’s favorites are 30% off for Amazon Prime Day, which ends at 11:59 p.m. tonight, October 9. Don’t delay in stocking up on winter weather skincare while the deals are phenomenal. Scroll down to shop a few bestsellers, and spend ‘RHONY and chill’ season relaxing with glowing skin, just like Jenna Lyons.

More Kiehl’s Amazon Prime Day Sales

