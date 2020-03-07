This Haircare Duo Comes Straight From Jennifer Aniston’s Long-Time Colorist

We’re so excited for the end of winter, but we all know what comes with summer: humidity. And what does humidity lead to? Frizz. All of the frizz. Spending more time outside in general can have your hair acting out, strands flying all over the place, splitting at the ends like bowling pins. And if your hair is dyed? Good luck!

But maybe luck isn’t the best way to go about things. Why wait around for something that may never happen when you could just use products straight from Jennifer Aniston’s longtime colorist instead? Yes, we’re talking about Michael Canalé, the man who co-created The Rachel. From Friends to her most recent series, The Morning Show, Canalé has made magic with Aniston’s locks time and time again, and now uses his very own line of haircare products on her and other celebs. The first thing we knew we needed to try? This shampoo and conditioner duo!

Get the Canalé CLEANSE Restoring Shampoo for just $29 and the Canalé SOFTEN PLUS Conditioner for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

For starters, let’s talk about the shampoo — since obviously it’s what we use first when we’re actually in the shower. Once you can take your eyes off that gorgeous turquoise bottle, you’ll be happy to read that this is a hypoallergenic, keratin-safe shampoo that’s free of parabens. It’s made to cleanse hair without stripping it of moisture or fading color. In fact, it may even extend the longevity of your color and leave it looking vibrant!

This CLEANSE shampoo is a blend of lavender oil, shea butter and grapefruit extract, and it smells like bamboo with hints of jasmine and woods. Heaven! Reviewers say they will never use another shampoo again, considering how silky this one has made their hair. They say their frizzy locks have been replaced by glamorous gloss, and the shine is just so real. That’s all without weighing anything down too. In fact, their hair has more body now!

Ready to follow up with conditioner? Because this one is all about the moisture, claiming to define waves and curls while promoting fiber-to-fiber alignment, reducing breakage. Shoppers say the infused blend of natural oils and antioxidants is perfect for keeping their hair under control, and it feels refreshingly weightless. They love being able to brush their hair out so easily. Best of all, they can now ditch all of their post-shower products. With this duo, they’re simply no longer necessary!

