Lady Gaga Keeps Her Skin Flawless With the Help of These Under-Eye Patches

Serious question — is there a harder working pop star than Lady Gaga? From her Enigma residency in Las Vegas, to her Oscar-nominated turn in 2018’s A Star Is Born, to her upcoming sixth studio album, Gaga is quite literally all over the place!

The question isn’t how she manages to do it all, but rather how she keeps her skin looking so incredible in the process. Gaga can count on these under-eye patches to help get rid of signs of tiredness — even after spending endless long nights in the studio delivering bops like “Stupid Love.”

Get the TALIKA Eye Therapy Patch (6 pair) for $49 available at Dermstore — and score an extra 20% off with code: REFRESH at checkout through March 9, 2020!

Gaga’s longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno says that the pop diva takes her skincare seriously. There’s a reason why she “has the most incredible skin in the business,” said Tanno, and it happens to be the TALIKA Eye Therapy Patch treatment. As we all know, the under-eye area is one of the most sensitive parts of the skin — and it can also easily show unsavory signs of fatigue. Dark eye circles and puffiness are common issues, but we also experience sagging and fine lines in this region as well.

These eye treatments expertly combat these problems to make you look more radiant almost instantly. In just 30 minutes, you can expect your under-eye area to look rejuvenated, which in turn can help improve the look of your overall complexion. In the time that it takes to watch one episode of Friends, you will look totally revitalized — as if you actually got the recommended eight hours of sleep!

The formula of these patches consists of essential oils of musk, rose, safflower, avocado, wheat germ and karite to help tackle dark circles and puffiness, reduce inflammation and firm the skin. Each set comes with six individually wrapped patches that you can use whenever and wherever you’d like.

They’re incredibly easy to throw in your purse, so you’ll always have them around in case your under-eye area is suffering. Be it on a plane or even at the office, these patches can help you get rid of visible fatigue whenever you need it! We’re guessing that with Gaga’s busy schedule, she keeps a couple of these bad boys by her side at all times!

