Get the Face Shield Jennifer Aniston Is Wearing on ‘The Morning Show’ Set

See tips and information from the CDC here.

We’ve been all about bringing you the best of the best in face masks and coverings this past year. Sometimes, however, you need a little something extra. Face shields are starting to make their presence known — even among celebrities!

We’ve already put multiple masks on our shopping list due to Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram posts this year, and now she has us adding a face shield too. Like many other Americans, the actress is going back to work — filming the next season of her hit series, The Morning Show. She posted an IG Story with the text “Back to work,” posing in her very own ZShield covering!

Get the ZVerse ZShield Wrap starting at just $23 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

This face shield is available in a pack of one, two or five. The shield is clear with an anti-scratch surface, and it’s super lightweight for long periods of wear. It has a neck-mount design, making it easy to attach and detach, and it sits comfortably so you won’t have to worry about adjusting it constantly. You might even forget it’s there!

This face shield was created to “help prevent the direct transfer of respiratory droplets from the user’s mouth or nose.” At the same time, it helps keep you from forgetfully touching your face! That’s a double win. It’s even better if those around you are wearing one too — hello, five-pack!

This face shield doesn’t just block the front of your face, but it wraps around it for peripheral protection as well. One size fits all, and it’s super easy to clean with soap and water in case one of your roommates or in-house family members need to borrow it. The one-size aspect also makes it a good choice for a practical gift this holiday season!

Remember that it’s always best to wear a fabric mask underneath as well, but a face shield could lead to a great and safe improvement to your daily life. If Aniston approves, then so do we!

