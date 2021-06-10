Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One thing nearly all of Us have in common is an everlasting love and envy for Jennifer Aniston’s hair. It’s acted as inspiration for countless people around the world for decades now. Of course though, we all know the craze really started with “The Rachel.”

The Rachel was created by master colorist Michael Canalé (alongside famed hairstylist Chris McMillan), who has been doing Aniston’s hair since those fond Friends days. She still sees him regularly too! That’s why when he launched a hair care brand, we knew we needed to check it out!

Get the Canalé NOURISH Hair Strengthening Foam at Amazon!

Canalé recently told Hello! Magazine that “Jennifer comes in every five weeks to reconnect her previous highlights with her medium brown base color and grow out.” One product from his line that he specifically uses on dyed hair like hers is the NOURISH Hair Strengthening Foam. It has so many potential benefits and is so easy to use by yourself at home!

If your hair is thinning, flat, dull or brittle, you’ll want to check out this foam. If coloring your hair has made it lose its “oomph,” we couldn’t recommend a product more. It claims to revitalize hair, even improving color hold so your hair looks freshly dyed for longer. This is along with potentially improving fullness, cuticle integrity and strength. It may even promote “vibrant, natural hair growth” with its blend of antioxidants, vitamins and nutrients!

Using this foam is super simple and hardly requires any type of time commitment. You can use it right in the shower. Start off normally by shampooing and rinsing, but instead of moving straight to conditioner, take a few pumps of this foam instead and apply it directly to your scalp, massaging it in. Leave it in for three to five minutes while you take care of other shower things, then rinse and follow up with conditioner as you normally would. Oh, and don’t forget to indulge in the light and fresh scent!

It’s recommended that you use this strengthening foam either once or twice per week, so one purchase should last you a long time. It could even mean fewer salon visits if your locks no longer need those frequent professional pick-me-ups. Soon you could be the new Aniston in town, leaving everyone envious of your tresses. We wouldn’t say no to that!

