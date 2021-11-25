Jennifer Aniston’s Facialist Shares Her Secret Moisturizing ‘Game Changer’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jennifer Aniston has always been a trend-setter. Remember “The Rachel”? Inspired by the actress’ lovable character on Friends, this ‘90s haircut fad was a full-on frenzy. Everyone asked their stylists for the iconic layered look! The 52-year-old star is the ultimate natural beauty, and we’ve been stealing her behind-the-scenes secrets for years. So when we found out that her facialist Melanie Simon recommended a skincare salve, we simply had to have it.

Simon swears by the Biologique Recherche Lotion, telling Who What Wear, “I apply 10 drops to gauze and press into my skin firmly from my décolleté all the way to the crown of my head, avoiding my eye area. If you haven’t heard about this product, it is a game changer. It is a gentle exfoliant that will really tighten your pores and help to clear your skin while also giving you a glow. The lactic acid exfoliates and moisturizes at the same time so you don’t get dry, parched skin.” We’re sold simply after reading that description!

Read on to shop this insider beauty must-have!

Get the Biologique Recherche Lotion at Amazon!

The Biologique Recherche Lotion is a cult-favorite exfoliant adored by beauty editors, influencers and aficionados. Considered a magical elixir by loyal fans, this lotion has yielded remarkable results — shoppers say that the product clears skin and reduces pores. According to Forbes, “Lotion P50 is not a lotion, and it’s not a toner. It’s the toner. It sits firmly at the top of beauty editors’ and skincare addicts’ shortlist of desert island products. Currently, it comes in five variations depending on your skin type. As far as chemical exfoliants are concerned, this is the Holy Grail.” This high praise speaks volumes — clearly, people can’t get enough of this miracle elixir!

Get the Biologique Recherche Lotion at Amazon!

One shopper said, “This is a cult-level beauty product from France. I use it, and it is fabulous.” And another shared, “Great toner, reduces the size of your pores.” These A+ reviews are just the tip of the iceberg — you can scour the internet, and it’s difficult to find any negative feedback. That’s the kind of research we can count on! And since Aniston’s facialist gives this top-rated toner her seal of approval, we know it’s the real deal. After all, anyone who’s associated with a beauty icon like Aniston isn’t playing around!

See It! Get the Biologique Recherche Lotion at Amazon!

Not for you? Shop more from Biologique Recherche France here and explore more skincare here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!