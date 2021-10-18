Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Anti-aging is something that often crosses our mind. Obviously, it’s especially top-of-mind when we’re looking in the mirror, examining our skin as we apply skincare products or makeup. We ask ourselves, “When did those fine lines start to appear? Why is our skin tone looking so uneven?” Most importantly, we question what we can do to prevent further signs of aging.

This is where we turn to professionals and stunning celebrities who constantly surprise us with their age. Their skin looks so youthful and beautiful — what’s their secret? The truth is out there, and thankfully sometimes the information is readily available. If you admire Jennifer Connelly’s beauty (and endless talent) as much as we do, then this is the product for you!

Get the Joanna Vargas Daily Serum for $85 at Amazon! Also available at Macy’s! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

According to Prevention, Connelly allegedly relies on this clarifying, rejuvenating serum to keep her skin healthy and glowing. The actress also once told Vogue that Vargas was one of the only celebrity facialists she visited for skincare treatments. When we’re talking about anti-aging, serum is one of the absolute must-have products in a routine. Let’s get into why this one has become such a star staple!

This serum is designed to reset and balance skin with its incredible blend of ingredients, including high-potency antioxidants and vitamins C, E, F and A. It also includes hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate skin, chlorophyll, which may stimulate anti-aging enzymes and galactoarabinan, an anti-inflammatory, natural exfoliant that may help boost cellular turnover for fast, impressive results. There’s also oat grass juice to soothe and calm skin. It also helps give this serum its light green juice scent!

This serum, which has a lightweight gel texture, could also help minimize the appearance of pores, as well as improve skin tone and luminosity to have you appear as if you’re aging backwards. The number of potential results is actually mind-blowing. It may do all of the above while being paraben-free as well!

To use this serum, simply apply a thin layer on cleansed, dry skin with your clean hands, gently massaging it and patting it into skin. Follow up with moisturizer. It’s called the Daily Serum, so you can, of course, use it every day. Twice a day is fine too! It’s formulated to work well under makeup and sunscreen for all-day anti-aging!

