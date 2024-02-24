Channel Jennifer Garner’s Cozy Winter Look in Leg Warmers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love easy, warm accessories — seriously! These right items can be the perfect way to keep you cozy without having to suit all the way up in pants. Are you looking for a way to stay warm without adding on too much or diminishing the effect of your outfit? Jennifer Garner is a renowned actress known for starring in films like 13 Going on 30 and Elektra, and she is also known for her minimal and sporty clothing tastes.

Last month, while out and about, Garner was spotted wearing a monochromatic outfit featuring a billowing puffer coat with matching joggers — embellished with a white racing stripe — and black sneakers. Perhaps the standout of her look was the slouchy leg warmers she popped on over her shoes. They lent a nostalgic ‘80s element to the ensemble, making it feel “totally tubular.”

Although we couldn’t pinpoint Garner’s exact leg warmers option, we found an alternative that we’re sure you’ll love as well — and they’re only $13 at Amazon!

The v28 Long Leg Warmers are a great way to keep your legs warm with a fun flair, and they could become your new winter go-to. This pair features an 80% viscose and 20% nylon fabrication for a durable and flowy take that allows them to slouch and slink down perfectly. Also, they come in two variations: with or without a stirrup hole and come in 41 color options between the two silhouettes.

To style these leg warmers, you could wear a hoodie, leggings and sneakers for a functional and sporty look. You can also rock it with a structured skirt, a flouncy blouse and pumps for an outfit that highlights style and function. Overall, wearing these leg warmers can elevate any look with a warm and stylish twist if paired correctly — so just have fun with them!

In regards to these warm and neutral leg warmers, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “These are perfect, and they stay up. I washed them, and they’re not linty. I look forward to buying more!” Another Amazon shopper added, “I wish I could get one in every color. These are long and fit my legs perfectly, very warm.”

In addition, having fun with fashion doesn’t have to be scary or daunting. You could channel Jennifer Garner and use an addition like leg warmers to elevate your attire easily. If you’re looking to keep your legs warm — fashionably, of course — then you should grab this affordable option on Amazon!

Want to see some other options available on Amazon? Shop more leg warmers we found below:

