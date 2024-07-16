Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If we could learn the beauty secrets of any celebrity, it would be Jennifer Garner. Her skin appears to be aging backwards as well as it did when she starred in the iconic movie 13 Going on 30. Well, we’re in luck. Not only did she reveal the serum that keeps her skin so young-looking, it’s also on sale right now for over half off during Amazon Prime Day.

In a video with Vogue, the Once Upon a Farm founder revealed all of her “secrets” in her “quick as possible” beauty routine. While there were many products in the routine that we’ll be adding to our carts, including the Westman Atelier Foundation Stick and the Virtue 6-in-1 Vitamin E Hair Smoothing Styler, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum stuck out to Us the most. Not only does it keep Garner’s skin plump and youthful, it’s now on sale for just $12 for Prime Day!

“The thing about it is, it brings and locks moisture at the surface of your skin,” Garner, a Neutrogena ambassador, said. “So it adds a layer of poof.”

Get the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum (Originally $27) on sale for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Exude Confidence Like Jennifer Garner in This Gorgeous Red Swimsuit — Just $36 Jennifer Garner will go down in history as one of the most down-to-earth celebrities. The woman has such a joyful disposition, and I can’t help but smile every time she comes across my Instagram feed. It doesn’t matter what she’s doing — whether she’s filming one of her Pretend Cooking Shows or simply catching us […]

A true drink of water for the skin, this serum is made of a 17% hyaluronic acid complex, delivering two sizes of hyaluronic acid deep into the skin. It’s a lightweight formula that’s non-sticky and seeps into the skin quickly, leaving it soft and supple. Great for all skin types, all you need is four to five drops as a part of your daily skincare routine for maximum anti-aging results.

Far from just a favorite of Garner’s, this serum is a beauty secret of Amazon shoppers as well. On top of over 9,000 of them buying a bottle in the last month, shoppers have also given it over 6,500 five-star ratings to date.

One of those shoppers said “it moisturizes” and “lessens wrinkles” in their skin.

“It’s light, not heavy, and on my 66-year-old skin, that’s important,” they said.

Related: This Jennifer Garner-Approved Neutrogena Tinted Sunscreen Is Only $15 at Amazon Summer is almost here, which means it’s time to up the ante with your sunscreen efforts. Whether you’re running errands, chilling around the house or hanging at the beach on vacation, having and using sunscreen is crucial to protect your skin. Jennifer Garner, known for starring in films like 13 Going on 30 and Yes Day, knows a thing or two about maintaining flawless skin. […]

Now’s the time to buy this Garner-approved serum if you want to try it. Rarely will you see a sale on it as good as it is for Prime Day — now over half off and coming in at just $12. For that much hydration in a small package, it’s an absolute steal!

See it: Get the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum (Originally $27) on sale for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from Neutrogena here and more hyaluronic acid serums here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Jennifer Garner Loves This Serum Buyers Say Makes Skin ‘Look Years Younger’ Looking for something new to supercharge your skincare routine? There are tons of serums and moisturizers and treatments out there to choose from, but only a few that actually do what they promise they will. And you can bet celebs like Jennifer Garner have found them if they’re out there to be found. The Westman […]