One interesting thing that has come along with stay-at-home orders is how it’s affecting certain celebrities. Those who once relied on a visit from their glam squads before every official appearance are now left to fend for themselves. Video chat filters can be fun, but they are not going to turn a frizzy mess into a TV-worthy ‘do.

Jennifer Garner is one celebrity who willingly admits to being clueless at how to do her own hair and makeup, calling the idea of taking the reins “inconceivable.” She ended up having to do just that, though, when she was scheduled for a virtual interview on The Tonight Show. She only had a few products on hand, but luckily, she could still call up her hair stylist, Adir Abergel, to walk her through her DIY routine. Luckily, one product she had ready to go was this healing oil, and it ended up being enough to create some seriously stunning locks!

Get the Virtue Healing Oil for just $42 at Violet Grey! Also available at Anthropologie!

Garner’s results weren’t just a fluke. This Virtue oil is a true favorite for creating A-list hair, as seen on Reese Witherspoon, Charlize Theron, Saoirse Ronan and more. It’s a must for creating lightweight softness and shine without the grease, and it’s full of antioxidants to prevent environmental damage. The Alpha Keratin 60ku is key though — it’s a bioidentical form of the keratin in human hair and nails, and may help mend damage fast and thoroughly!

So, how did Garner pull it off? Abergel walked her through the process, and to our delight, Garner filmed the whole thing, writing in her caption afterward that “Virtue products are miracle workers” and that she had totally created an #AccidentalAd for the brand. After scrunching her hair with a Virtue styling cream, her head tilted, she then took this oil, shook it up and dispensed one pump onto her hands, rubbing it in like hand cream before scrunching her hair again to give it a shiny, healthy glow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on May 12, 2020 at 11:47am PDT

Once you have the oil, you’re pretty much there already, because the next step was simply scrunching the hair with paper towels or even tissues to further bring out natural texture and eliminate frizz. Feel free to let your hair air-dry from there, though Garner perfected the style even further by blow-drying with a diffuser and using a curling iron just on the front pieces. Considering Garner wasn’t even sure what a diffuser was before this, we know we’re all capable of pulling off a look like this!

This healing oil is color-safe, vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free and made for all hair types. Whether you have a talk show appearance coming up, are going to wave to a friend from their driveway or simply feel like having a glam moment at home, it’s a top choice. You’re going to love your hair, and your hair is going to love you for using it!

