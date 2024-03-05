Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It’s no secret that Jennifer Garner loves Virtue Labs hair products. The actress and Virtue ambassador has long attributed her healthy hair to the brand’s science-driven formulas, although the newest launch may just trump every other product on her favorites list.
The Alias star recently took to Instagram to share just how much she adores the new Virtue Labs Damage Reverse Serum. In the video, she could barely contain her excitement as she danced around with her hairstylist, Adir Abergel. “This is [going to] give you an entirely new head of hair,” she gushes. “We all walk around with damaged hair. Our hair is damaged from blowdryers, curling irons, coloring, chorine, saltwater, pollution, UV… just life in general. Virtue Lab is the only haircare company that has access to this incredible patented bioidentical protein.”
Abergel continues, “The reason it works so well is because of the bioidentical keratin called Alpha Keratin 60ku,” he says. This patented ingredient is so special because our bodies recognize it as its own, so when it’s applied to hair our cells direct it to where it’s needed to get the highest restorative power possible. “It instantly repairs and forever protects!” Garner raves.
Listen, I know that this sounds almost too good to be true, but I got a pre-launch sample to test out for myself and this Damage Reverse Serum really works. I’ve consistently colored my hair for the past eight years, so it’s not in the healthiest condition. Within a few weeks of religiously smoothing the cream onto my strands post-shower, people started commenting on how long and shiny my hair looked — and it felt softer than it had in months. Virtue’s Split End Serum has been a staple in my routine for years, and this new supercharged formula (which contains the highest concentration of that special keratin) has completely replaced it because the results are that impressive.
I appreciate that the cream is incredibly easy to use. After washing my hair, I run a nickel-sized dollop through my hair then style as usual. Without fail, my mane is shiny and manageable, and I feel like I can push off a haircut for another few months because of this!
“Your healthiest hair days start here,” says Garner, and I can confirm she’s absolutely right. Be sure to add this reparative serum to your cart — I have a feeling it’s going to become one of the most sought-after hair products of the year (a.k.a. it’s bound to sell out!).
