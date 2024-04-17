Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Jennifer Lawrence has the perfect résumé for being a cool mom. From having a cool job, to having a cool kid, to wearing cool outfits, the Hunger Games actress checks off all of the boxes. The latest thing that solidified her spot in the cool mom department? Wearing an ultra-comfy and affordable pair of sneakers that the rest of Us can get too!

Seemingly a new favorite of hers, the 33-year-old has been seen out and about in New York City wearing the Vans Unisex Authentic Core Classic Sneakers at least four times in the past month. Her latest wear was on April 14, where she was spotted strolling around the city pushing her son, Cy Maroney, in a Doona Liki convertible trike stroller. For the outing, she styled the sneakers with Adidas wide leg satin trousers, Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1968C sunglasses and The Row’s slouchy banana bag. And while most everything in her outfit either has a pricey designer tag or is just simply sold out, we can still get her cool mom style through our shoes, as the Vans sneakers are still in stock (and on sale) for just $55 on Amazon.

Get the Vans Unisex Authentic Core Classic Sneakers (originally $70) on sale for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

When it comes to walking in NYC, stylish shoes that are comfortable to walk in are an absolute essential — and according to Lawrence, these shoes fit the bill. For style, they have the classic Vans low-top design, stitching detailing and a signature narrowly rounded toe. For comfort, they have sturdy canvas uppers and a signature rubber waffle outsole, which both help to keep the foot comfortably in place. Plus, they come in Lawrence’s color of choice, black, along with a few others including white, blue and red.

Thankfully, Lawrence has given us plenty of outfit inspiration on how to wear these sneakers in a stylish way. On April 11, she went for a pop of color by wearing them in a bright yellow shade, matching them with a similarly yellow Ralph Lauren bag. She also wore a black button-up cardigan, light-wash jeans, a muted green trench coat and a black croc belt. But she’s dressed them up as well, pairing them with an oversized black blazer and trousers, a pink T-shirt and — again — the yellow Ralph Lauren bag. But those are only a few outfits the shoes can go with. They can truly be styled with anything, whether that may be skirts, shorts and even dresses.

If you’ve been looking for a casual but cool pair of tennis shoes to upgrade your cool mom style, look no further than this Lawrence-approved pick that’s just $55 on Amazon.

Get the Vans Unisex Authentic Core Classic Sneakers (originally $70) on sale for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

