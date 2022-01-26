Grab a White Puffer Coat Like J. Lo’s for a Fraction of the Price

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know when you start wearing your fall coat into winter and think, “Yeah, this will be enough. It’ll be fine”? Let’s be honest. How often is it actually, in fact, fine? In our experience, the answer is never. We always end up shivering and miserable, wishing we’d worn something warmer.

It’s not too late for you this year! There is still plenty of cold weather ahead — and, not to get too ahead of ourselves, but there’s always next winter too (and beyond). So how about it? Let’s pick out an actual warm jacket you’ll actually look forward to wearing. Something stylish and comfy. And no, it doesn’t have to take a chunk out of your wallet. How does $27 sound?

Get the Big Chill Chevron Quilted Puffer Coat (originally $30) on sale for just $27 at Walmart!

Now, we know this coat is a winner not only because of its low price and great reviews, but because it looks super similar to one of Jennifer Lopez’s personal favorites. A few weeks back, the Marry Me actress posted a couple of photos on her Instagram feed wearing a Tna The Super Puff coat from Aritzia in a white shade. She wrote in her caption that she was having a “cozy morning,” noting that she “loves” her coat. We also totally need to point out that she was holding a “B” monogram mug. We can only assume this belongs to boyfriend Ben Affleck!

Okay, but back to the point. We loved the look of her coat, but it’s $250 on Aritzia’s site. That’s why we’ve been on the lookout for a more affordable version with the same sort of style. We majorly lucked out when we spotted this Big Chill coat! Like J. Lo’s, it’s a quilted white puffer with a contrasting black zipper, plus a hood and pockets!

We love this water-resistant Big Chill coat because it’s super warm, but it isn’t made with down, so it’s more allergy-friendly and vegan-friendly. Plus, you won’t have to deal with any feathers poking you and slipping out. We also like that it has a longer silhouette for extra warmth and wind protection. We obviously adore the plush lining at the collar too!

Walmart reviewers are calling this coat “absolutely gorgeous,” along with “sleek, fashionable and versatile.” They love that it’s “not bulky or overly heavy” but is still “amazingly warm,” and they’re “very impressed with the quality,” especially considering the low, low price. Like Us, they “highly recommend” it!

While we have our eye on the white version of this coat because of Lopez, it comes in five other colors as well. A lot of sizes are selling out though, so we say if you find your fave in your size, grab it ASAP and place your order!

Not your style? Shop more from Big Chill here and check out more puffer coats at Walmart here!

