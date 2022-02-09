You Can Score the Shades Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Wore From Tory Burch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

All eyes are on Jennifer Lopez right now! We’ve been obsessed with the rekindling of her romance with Ben Affleck since April 2021, and she’s returning to her romcom roots with her latest film Marry Me that’s set to premiere on Valentine’s Day. The last time we saw J.Lo in a major role was back in 2019’s Hustlers, which earned her multiple Best Supporting Actress nominations — and we’re beyond thrilled to see her grace the silver screen once again!

The 52-year-old star has been making the rounds to promote the flick, and naturally, the press tour is filled with major looks. If we know anything about J.Lo, it’s that she loves a diva moment — and no ensemble is complete without a pair of statement sunnies. She reportedly just rocked some stunning shades ahead of an appearance on Today, and we tracked down the exact pair from Tory Burch that you can shop now!

Get the Kira Rectangular Sunglasses with free shipping for $215 at Tory Burch!

These sunglasses are certainly fit for an A-lister like J.Lo — they’re oversized and ideal for shielding the eyes from flashes of paparazzi cameras. We love that these frames have an octagon-style shape that puts a modern twist on classic rectangular shades. The exact version Lopez wore feature black frames with coordinating black lenses, but they’re also available in tortoise and and light brown shades.

If you want to feel like a movie star, these are the ultimate sunglasses to pick up! They have a timeless quality that you can invest in and wear on repeat for years to come. Shoppers that have purchased them already say they love the shape and claim the accessory gives “your look that something extra when you are just in jeans and a tee.” That’s all we needed to hear!

It’s not every day that we can actually say we’re wearing the exact pair of sunglasses J.Lo wore, as many celebrity picks tend to be out of our budget. Luckily, this Tory Burch pair is far more accessible — making it an easy way to get in on the Hollywood action! Not convinced? Reviewers note that they’re comfortable, durable and look fantastic with pretty much any outfit. We couldn’t agree more with their assessment of these shades — and with J.Lo’s coveted stamp of approval, they’re clearly a must-have!

