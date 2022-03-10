Channel J.Lo’s Epic Tartan Look With These Patterned Pants

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether she’s on the red carpet for a movie premiere or simply out living her best life, Jennifer Lopez always knows how to make a style statement. She’s been in the spotlight for decades, and as her flourishing career progresses, we’ve seen her style evolve and only get better. Even in her daily life, the actress and singer is able to switch up her aesthetic while staying true to her glam roots.

An excellent example of her ability to shake things up is the all-tartan look she recently shared with her followers on Instagram. This classic plaid print is probably one of the last patterns we would expect Lopez to wear, but she totally nailed it! In fact, we loved it so much that we were instantly inspired to do some of our own shopping to create a version of the ensemble. And just like that, we found the perfect pants on Amazon to make it happen!

Romwe Women’s High Waist Jogger Pants

Get the Romwe Women’s High Waist Jogger Pants for prices starting at $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

These red and black plaid pants have an incredibly similar look to the bottoms the Marry Me star wore in her post. The major difference between the two styles lies in the cut — Lopez’s have an exaggerated wide leg, while the pants we found are designed in a classic jogger style. This doesn’t bother Us at all though — the main goal was to channel is the bright red plaid vibe of the pants!

Best of all, the possibilities are endless — there are so many styling opportunities with these pants. If you want to take the same route as J.Lo, you can team them with a matching plaid top, or throw on a solid colored blouse to let the pants stand out. You can also easily make them look dressy or edgy by changing up your shoe game! Classic combat boots will give you a punk rock vibe, while heels will provide the pants with an elevated appearance. Tartan might not be a print we wear often, but J.Lo definitely made Us want to get into it. We’re officially mad for plaid!

