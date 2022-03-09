This Sweater Vest Transitions Perfectly From Winter Into Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re officially in the age of the sweater vest. Or, perhaps we should say back in the age of the sweater vest. The best trends always come back around, and sweater vests are better than ever right now — hence why Amazon has so many bestsellers! The people, including stylish celebs, want their sweater vests, and they want them on Prime!

Of course, anything with “sweater” in the name is typically meant for colder weather. In vest form, you lose the sleeves, which is good, but some can still be a little heavy once spring rolls around. Luckily, this ultra-cute find is perfect for the transition from winter into spring!

Get the Hyipels Argyle Sweater Vest for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater vest is made of a stretchy knit that isn’t too heavy, so you can leave it on even when the sun starts to shine. It’s also body-skimming but not tight, making it easy to comfortably layer underneath. It’s cropped with a ribbed hem and it has total ‘90s/Y2K vibes, which is obviously super in right now!

This sweater vest comes in so many great argyle prints of different colors and designs. Go for a cute mix of yellow and blue, or perhaps a red and pink. You’ll also find houndstooth options, cable-knit and more if you explore all of the photos. When you pick your favorites, just make sure to reference the size chart in the photos — you may need to size up compared to your usual size!

While in the winter you might choose to wear this vest over a long-sleeve button-up or turtleneck with wool-blend trousers and booties, transitioning into spring will likely look a little different. Go for a short-sleeve collared shirt instead, or nix the shirt underneath altogether! You can (and should!) 100% wear a sweater vest like this as a tank top!

Try this piece with a cute tennis skirt or high-rise denim shorts, wearing a pair of platform sneakers or Mary Jane flats. Swap to jeans if there’s a cool breeze, or try layering it over a mini dress — or midi, or maxi! Whatever you’d like!

