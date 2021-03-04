Jessica Alba Embraced the Blazer Trend — Rock a Similar Look for $40

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Blazers are back in a big way for spring. These smart and sophisticated jackets have always been staples for many savvy shoppers, but trust Us: They’re about to dominate the street style game! Naturally, celebrities like Jessica Alba are already getting on board and showing us how it’s done.

A few weeks ago, the A-lister was spotted wearing a power blazer in a gorgeous tan shade while out and about in Los Angeles. We’re not sure where the actress and The Honest Company co-founder purchased her piece, but we found a strikingly similar number on Amazon that costs just $40!

Get the Cicy Bell Women’s Casual Open Front Long Sleeve Blazer for prices starting at $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2021, but are subject to change.



This blazer from Cicy Bell is a spitting image of the garment Alba wore. It has the same open-front style with the single button closure, and it comes in a similar light hue! It even has slip pockets on each side of the hips, which is true to the traditional blazer aesthetic.

Again, while we don’t know where Alba scored her chic blazer, based on the Dior and Celine accessories she’s toting, we’re going to assume it cost well over $40. Luckily, one of the best things about blazers is they tend to follow standard patterns and silhouettes, which makes finding inexpensive options relatively easy.

The Cicy Bell blazer is made from a casual, stretchy material as opposed to a structured fabric — and we’re not mad. This is likely one of the more comfortable blazers available on Amazon to wear, and it’s the perfect pick if you want to try the trend. Reviewers note that it’s ultra-flattering, and offers surprisingly high quality for the price point. One ecstatic owner proclaims they “finally found a real blazer.” Yep, this sounds like a win to Us!

