The Plush, Memory Foam Slippers on Jessica Alba’s Personal Gift List

What does your “get cozy” ritual look like? It could be something you do to settle in for a day of relaxing on the weekend, or maybe what you do when you get home from a long day of work or play. You might light a candle, change into sweats, let your hair down, run a bubble bath, cuddle up with a pet or order delivery for dinner. Maybe all of the above!

One thing we know we can’t be missing, however, is a pair of super comfy slippers. Okay, maybe we wouldn’t wear them in the bath, but on the way there? You bet. That cold bathroom tile can keep to itself, thanks! Comfy slippers help us wind down when we’re too wound up, and when they’re cute, they make us happy to even have in our possession. Luckily, you don’t have to spend near $100 just to get a worthy pair though. Why not go with Jessica Alba’s pick instead and pay under $20?

Get the MIYA Soft Plush House Slippers starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

Alba actually has her own entire gift pick section on Amazon’s website featuring her personal favorite gift ideas for the holidays. It’s filled with all sorts of fashion, beauty, home and tech goodies and way worth checking out. These slippers are what first called to Us though. Not only were they affordable, but they were wildly cute!

These slippers have a criss-cross band upper covered in a super plush, fuzzy faux-fur. You’ll find the same fuzziness on the footbed, so you can feel like you’re slipping your feet into a little slice of heaven whenever you put them on. And we haven’t even told you about the insole yet! It’s made of high-density memory foam, so you know these slippers are going to provide lasting comfort and conform to your feet to be perfect just for you!

Another awesome thing about these slippers is that they have hard, anti-skid soles so you can wear them outdoors too, whether you’re enjoying a cup of coffee on the porch or actually taking them out on the town!

They also come in five colors right now: grey, red, brown polka dot, pink and black. You’ll probably find one that speaks to you — and one that speaks to a friend or family member. Still looking for a gift? These beauties are on Prime and will ship fast!

