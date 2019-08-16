



Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Doesn’t it feel like summer just started? To Us it does! It feels like just yesterday that we were swimsuit shopping and booking vacations. Now that we’re more than halfway through the season, the only thing on our minds is our transition into the fall. Of course, we need to ready our wardrobes which is always easier said than done.

When it comes to summer, there’s always an encore! The moment we’re moving past it, the warm weather creeps back once more and those sweltering temperatures reach new record highs. Many of Us are left scrambling, but worst of all? Our outfits weren’t prepared for this! Relax, don’t sweat it. Jessica Alba just wore a shoe like this stylish one we can wear all year, starting now!

See it: Grab a pair of the 42 GOLD Castle Flats (originally $120) with prices now starting at just $85, available at Zappos!

The 38-year-old was spotted running errands in Beverly Hills, Calif. and the one thing we noticed almost immediately? Her shoes, which look just like these 42 GOLD Castle Flats. Alba has several pairs of this shoe, including a snakeskin pair she wore on August 12, but we’re loving the simplicity of the Castle Flats.

It’s the ultimate pair to pledge our allegiance to comfort. When selecting from any of the seven sensational shades, this is an insanely stylish shoe that can be dressed up or down. The black leather is great for those looking for an everyday essential. It will seamlessly blend with our T-shirt and denim shorts in the summer and transition easily into the colder weather. We’re loving how well it will work with layers from cardigans to jeans and even long sleeve in-between.

Looking to go a bit bolder? Reach for the “tan faux fur” option to stand out in a crowd. The leopard print is beautiful and bold in the best of ways. It can easily elevate any trouser and cami or pair with turtleneck sweaters and even dresses!

We love how when selecting a shade, we have the option between leather or suede fabric, which is obviously a major plus. Every color and material option features the same pointed-toe front and slide-on design, which is ultra-chic and comfy.

See it: Grab a pair of the 42 GOLD Castle Flats (originally $120) with prices now starting at just $85, available at Zappos!

Our first thought the moment we saw this slip-on was marveling over how easy and effortless it was. Almost instantly, we were planning how many different ways we could wear it. Initially, we saw it as our “go-to” pair of shoes great for morning commutes, throwing into our tote bags and hitting the road. But, when we took a second glance and noticed the pointed toe, we knew these flats could be great for just about any occasion.

Reviewers called these flats “extremely elegant” and many claimed they’re even “prettier” in person. And, it’s impossible not to agree. Other reviewers pointed out that the “workmanship” of this shoe makes it “look more expensive” than the reasonable price tag.

Traditionally, we think that we have to reach to a heel or a mule for a sleeker look, but this A-list-approved flat can instantly elevate any outfit we dream up!

See it: Grab a pair of the 42 GOLD Castle Flats (originally $120) with prices now starting at just $85, available at Zappos!

Not your style? Check out additional 42 GOLD pieces and women’s shoes also available at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!