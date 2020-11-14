Jessica Biel ‘Always’ Keeps This Anti-Aging, Organic Serum in Her Carry-On

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever get to a point where you feel like you’ve hit a dead end with your skincare? We know it’s happened to us a few times since we got into the beauty game. It hardly even feels worth it to buy new products, because most of them just yield the same exact results…a.k.a. no results.

When we hit that dead end, it can be hard to K-turn out of it, but it’s possible. The biggest motivator? A celebrity endorsement. When we hear a celeb with gorgeous, ageless skin never travels without a certain product, we know it’s going to be worth our time. If you’re stuck in a skincare rut, then let Us introduce you to a Jessica Biel favorite!

Get the Eight Greens Youth Serum for just $48 at Éminence with free shipping!

Biel is quoted directly on the brand’s site, naming this serum as an absolute must-have while flying. The air in planes can be super dry, and traveling to different areas of the world can have a majorly harsh effect on skin, so she relies on her Eight Greens to get her through: “Constant flying dries out my skin, so I make sure I moisturize everything. I always have Eminence Eight Greens Youth Serum in my carry-on.”

Reviewers are also head over heels for this serum, one calling it a “lifesaver.” Another deemed it a “miracle” for their hormonal acne, saying they will “never stop using” it. Happy customers are reporting that their skin has become “so much smoother,” and that this product really “locks in moisture” for all-day suppleness. One even called it the “best skincare product [they’ve] ever tried”!

Get the Eight Greens Youth Serum for just $48 at Éminence with free shipping!

This serum aims to treat visible signs of aging, firming and tightening up the skin while eliminating excess oil, hydrating and smoothing out any rough patches. How? With its powerful list of organic ingredients, packed with antioxidants and vitamins. Concentrated whole plant yucca, chasteberry and flax seed extract may be key to “tight and bright” skin, while the BioComplex formula features Coenzyme Q10 and alpha lipoic acid to hydrate, fortify and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Also infused into the formula are rejuvenating paprika and calming, replenishing lavender oil! Oh, and there are no parabens, phthalates or sodium lauryl sulfates to be found. No animal testing either!

To use this serum, start off with clean, toned and dry skin. Then take the dropper and apply a thin layer of product all over the face — or use it as a spot treatment if you want to focus on certain areas. Massage and pat in so it can fully absorb, and follow up with moisturizer. Do this one to three times a day, depending on your skin’s preferences. And voila! You’ve achieved Biel status!

Get the Eight Greens Youth Serum for just $48 at Éminence with free shipping!

Looking for something else? Shop more serums, oils and concentrates here and all other skincare by Éminence here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!