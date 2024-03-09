Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As time marches on, our skin can stop being kind to Us along the way — showing our wear and tear in the process! Of course, finding a new product to take on this pesky problem can be a challenge. Whether you’re looking to help maintain a youthful glow or want to get rid of roughness or an uneven skin tone, we’re here to help! Jessica Chastain, the A-lister known for starring in The Help and Zero Dark 30, knows a thing or two about having flawless skin — and we found her favorite sleep serum for $90 at Amazon!

In an interview with The Strategist, Chastain said she loved this serum because it’s healthy and due to its retinol properties. “I love the company because I’m vegan,” Chastain told the publication. “It’s cruelty-free; it’s vegan; it’s organic. It’s everything I want in my skin-care routine. And I love retinol because I also don’t like wrinkles, so I want to do whatever I can to get rid of them. The True Botanicals retinol works two times faster than the traditional retinol, and it doesn’t leave my skin with those side effects.”

You can add the True Botanicals Phyto-Retinol Sleep Serum if you’re looking for a way to revitalize your skin without much effort. This sleep serum formula relies on Peptilium for anti-aging results without sensitizing effects of traditional retinol, along with a blend of primrose, Peptilium and astaxanthin to help improve the condition of the skin and fight signs of aging. Besides this property, the sleep serum also combats fine lines, dullness, uneven skin tone and roughness.

Get the True Botanicals Phyto-Retinol Sleep Serum for $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 6, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this serum, start by cleansing and toning your skin — as this product works best after these steps in your beauty routine. Then, apply one to two pumps to your face or neck before moisturizing at night. Also, you can use this option daily!

If you’re still on the fence about trying this serum, know it comes backed by clinical results. According to the brand, in a Peptilium six-week single-blind comparative study of 30 women from ages 35 through 65, 100% saw a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles. Also, the study reportedly showed that Peptilium works twice two times faster than traditional retinol. Impressive!

Although there aren’t any reviews on Amazon for this product yet, that shouldn’t frighten you. Celebs like Chastain, Brooke Shields, Olivia Wilde and Laura Dern all adore True Botanicals, so you’re in good hands. Plus, a simple Google search will provide an endless stream of rave reviews.

If keeping up with your skin and trying to combat signs of aging and wrinkles is on your to-do list, this Jessica Chastain-approved sleep serum may be an excellent addition to your repertoire. You can go to bed and let this product work its magic!

Want to see some other options available on Amazon? Shop more sleep serums we found below:

