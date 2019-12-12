The Best 5 Jewelry Sets to Score From Nordstrom Right Now





It’s the most magical time of the year! With the holidays right around the corner, we’re going all in on festive traditions. From building gingerbread houses to decorating our doors with wreaths, it’s the little details that make the biggest difference — and the same can be said about jewelry. When we’re looking to spruce up — or decorate our look — it’s those perfect pieces that pull everything together.

However, it’s easy to be lacking in that department. Jewelry can be an afterthought — but it’s definitely one we should be thinking more about! With the season of giving upon us, there is no better time! Let’s gift our loved ones the most eye-catching, captivating items that will shine bright like a diamond all year long. If that sounds good to you, take a look at these must-have jewelry sets from Nordstrom!

1. These Blingy Bands

This trio of tapered vermeil bands will add shimmer and shine to any ensemble without going over the top. Plus, a ring stack is so in right now!

See it: Grab the Adina’s Jewels Set of 3 Pastel Rings for $88!

2. These Beautiful Bangles

For the art-obsessed person in your life, this set of bangles is done in sleek geometric cuts, channeling a modernist style. Sophisticated and swoon-worthy!

See it: Grab the Kendra Scott Natalia Set of 3 Bangles for $118!

3. These Pretty Pendants

Whether you’re looking to layer up in the necklace department or simply sparkle with one memorable piece, these celestial-inspired pendants are everything!

See it: Grab the ettika Set of 3 Celestial Pendant Necklaces for $55!

4. These Stunning Studs

Studs are a wardrobe essential — and this set comes with two cuts: round and emerald. What more could you want?

See it: Grab the Nordstrom 2-Pack 2ct tw Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings for $69!

5. This Chic Cuff Set

An ear cuff is the ultimate accessory upgrade, and this one comes alongside a glittering stud earring. Major, right?

See it: Grab the Allsaints Ear Cuff & Stud Earrings Set for $35! Not your style? Check out additional jewelry options, more holiday gifts, and women’s selections also available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!