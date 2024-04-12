Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With spring finally unleashing the heat, it’s time to think about how you’ll stay comfy and cool this year. Whether you prefer breezy clothing or nifty machines, finding your rhythm and flow as it relates to heat regulation can be a lifesaver! We found a useful fan you’ll gravitate towards for the upcoming warm months of the year — and it’s only $18 at Amazon!

Related: This Air Purifier Will Become Your New Favorite Spring Appliance — Over 79,000 5-Star Reviews With spring just around the corner, it’s time to prepare for the impending allergy season. Whether you’re allergic to pollen or dust, allergies can be a real drag — but with the right equipment, spring can be much more enjoyable. We found an air purifier that you and your family are bound to appreciate this […]

This JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan will become your new favorite spring and summer appliance — seriously! This mini fan is palm-sized and will perfectly fit in your handbag. It’s USB chargeable and also comes with a flashlight for emergencies! Further, it’s the perfect accessory for concerts, travel, weddings, vacations and more.

Get the JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan for $18 (was $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 12, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this fan, you have to charge it first — obviously! Then, you flip the fan up and turn it on. It offers up to 19 hours of cooling time for an optimal option you can carry during any event. Also, it comes in five colors that will suit your needs!

While reviewing and discussing this mini man, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “This is so good to have in your purse. It’s really lightweight, the fan it’s just perfect, and you can adjust it to be seated so you don’t have to grab it while using it. It also has a strong flashlight.”

Another reviewer added, “I really love this product. I live in New Mexico, where it gets very hot in the summer, and I usually spend my lunch hour in my vehicle. This product had made that time more bearable. The battery life is great, and when it gets low, the little light blinks. It is quiet and powerful. I am so glad it was available in different colors also.”

So, if you need a nifty portable fan to carry everywhere this spring and summer, this one from JISULIFE could do the trick!

See it: Get the JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan for $18 (was $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 12, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from JISULIFE here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!