The Breast Milk Ingredient Jodie Turner-Smith Loves for Her Sensitive Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve tried some pretty wild and unexpected skincare ingredients on our quest for healthy, youthful, glowing skin. Snail mucin, bee propolis, charcoal, placenta…the list goes on. One ingredient that still managed to surprise Us, though? Breast milk.

Breast milk is so nutritious for a baby’s body, so it only makes sense that it would work wonders for the skin as well. You could, if available, rub actual breast milk onto your skin, à la Jodie Turner-Smith, but that’s not going to work for most of us, and when you do have it, it’s only available for a limited time. Luckily, lactic acid, the star ingredient, is available in many forms!

Get the Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask (originally $58) for just $46 with code FF20 at REN Clean Skincare for a limited time! Free shipping!

Soon after having her daughter with husband Joshua Jackson, Turner-Smith spoke to Vogue about how becoming a new mother has helped her skin: “Ever since I had my baby, my current beauty secret is that I put breast milk in all of my face serums,” she said. “My skin is very sensitive, so I use a light cleanser, and then I put on a serum with aloe and breast milk that I literally squeeze right into my hands from my boob. I think it’s the lactic acid.”

Our choice for getting that lactic acid into your routine is through this REN mask, which you only need to use once a week. It combines lactic acid from passionfruit with other skincare favorites from all-natural fruit extracts, like glycolic acid from pineapple to exfoliate and remove dead skin cells and papain from papaya to rejuvenate. You can currently save 20% on this mask during REN’s Friends & Family sale with code FF20, so don’t miss out!

Get the Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask (originally $58) for just $46 with code FF20 at REN Clean Skincare for a limited time! Free shipping!

Over 600 reviewers are singing this mask’s praises, saying it’s a “true gem,” even for those with sensitive skin. Their complexion now looks “glowy and amazing” and feels “baby soft.” They say “words can’t describe” just how good their skin looks now. They’re saying how it’s helped with the rest of their beauty routine too. Since they started using it, their foundation now “glides on” with ease!

If you’re looking for a brightened complexion with visibly tightened pores, a smoother texture, a natural glow and a firming effect that makes fine lines seemingly disappear, this is the AHA mask for you. To use it, just cleanse your skin and apply all over the face, avoiding the eye area. Leave on for 10 minutes, and then rinse with lukewarm water or gently wipe off with a damp cloth. Note that a little tingle is “totally normal.” Also remember to wear sunscreen during the day, as all AHA products can make skin more sensitive to sun damage!

Get the Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask (originally $58) for just $46 with code FF20 at REN Clean Skincare for a limited time! Free shipping!

Looking for something else? Shop more masks here and see all bestsellers at REN here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!