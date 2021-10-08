We Tried It: The Luxe Balm Saving Our Hands and Nails in the Cold

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winter is coming, and with the season comes dragons scaly, dry skin. Our hands tend to suffer the most. Not only are they dealing with the cold, ruthless winter winds, but they’re also dealing with housework, paperwork, washing, sanitizing, etc. Add weightlifting, cooking, instrument-playing or just about any other activity to the list and your hands and nails will be screaming for some TLC!

While it would be nice to get a manicure every day, it’s obviously not a realistic option. That’s why we need a product we can take anywhere and everywhere and rely on to keep our hands and nails healthy and hydrated. My personal go-to is this heavenly Juara balm, which has been a total dry skin savior as the temperatures have begun to drop!

Get the Juara Coconut Illipe Hand and Nail Balm for just $28 at Amazon!

My nails have been on the weaker, flimsier side my whole life. They tend to break before they can grow long. I’m also prone to painful hangnails and dry cuticles. It’s just a whole party of problems surrounding my nail beds. Add on all of the extra hand-washing and sanitizing I started doing last year and I desperately needed to upgrade my hand care game with a product like this.

This balm has a rich, luxurious texture, and the coconut oil really shines through as part of the fragrance. To me, it smells sort of like beachy coconut mixed with warm vanilla sugar, a.k.a. pure divinity. The coconut oil is also antibacterial and antifungal, along with being moisturizing! It works alongside other key ingredients like illipe butter, which may protect hands from harsh elements, candlenut oil, which may help heal chapped skin and buritti oil, which may calm and revive damaged hands and nails.

An intensive balm like this seems like it could be greasy, but it actually absorbs quite beautifully into the skin for long-lasting hydration. Its full list of potential benefits goes on and on. If you want to heal torn cuticles, soften chafed skin, strengthen brittle nails, fade age spots, reduce the look of dry, fine lines, soothe redness, plump up skin and give it a bright, healthy glow, then look no further!

This balm is 100% vegetarian and cruelty-free, along with being paraben-free and dermatologist-tested. It makes a great gift for anybody and everybody too, just in case you’ve begun your holiday shopping — or want to start right now. Whether you’re washing dishes, gardening or even playing games at the arcade, this balm will be there to help rejuvenate your hands at the end of the day!

