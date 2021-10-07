This $17 Snail Cream May Fill in the Deepest Wrinkles and Fade the Darkest Scars

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re at a point where the weirder an ingredient sounds in skincare, the more interested we are. If we’re looking for a game-changer, we know we’re not going to find it sitting among 100 other products with the same exact ingredients. We need something with a little extra power.

That’s why when we see ingredients like algae, propolis, yeast or bio-placenta, we start paying attention. One “weird” ingredient that has especially caught our attention over the years, however, is snail mucin. We very quickly got over the whole grossed out reaction once we realized how incredibly effective it could be on our quest for smooth, clear, ageless skin!

Get the Mizon Black Snail All in One Cream (originally $20) for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Mizon has been a go-to for Us when it comes to affordable snail mucin skincare for years. We’ve recommended the brand’s original All in One Cream Snail Repair Cream many times, but while that one is great for people in their 20s to 30s, this black version is more concentrated and recommended for those in their 30s to 50s. It also has brightening effects to help with uneven skin tone, acne scars and hyperpigmentation!

This cream is made with 90% black snail mucin filtrate, as well as 27 plant extracts. It also includes anti-aging favorites adenosine and niacinamide. The snail mucin is our savior here though, as it has so many potential effects. It’s well-known for helping to heal damaged skin, including blemishes, for fighting off signs of aging and for tightening the look of pores!

Another fantastic thing about thing about this cream is that it was formulated to be safe and non-irritating for sensitive skin. It has a light yet luxurious texture too, almost like a gel cream. You can even apply it twice per day, though the brand recommends that if you’re just going to apply it once, make it at night so your skin can max out on those potential benefits while you sleep!

Remember to always cleanse and dry skin and apply any toners, serums or skincare treatments you use before massaging in this cream. Feel free to use it as a last step at night and just before sunscreen in the morning. Oh, and make sure to grab it while it’s on sale!

