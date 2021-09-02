Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: Your neck might be the main thing giving away your age. But why exactly? Neck skin tends to sag and swell, especially without lymphatic drainage, and looking down at our phones all day is making tech-neck a bigger issue than ever before — especially after spending so much time posted in front of screens over this past year. Plus, even though we spend so much time doing our skincare routines during the morning and at night, we don’t remember to target our neck enough with our serums, creams and tools. Many of us forget sunscreen too — and the sun is a major cause of wrinkles!

Now, the good thing is that it isn’t too late to get started with your neck care, whether you’re going for preventative care or trying to reverse what’s already formed. You have options, and we’re going to get into them, starting with three quick picks:

Quick Picks: Our Top 3 Neck Creams

Best neck cream for wrinkles: Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream — Buy it on Amazon!

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream — Buy it on Amazon! Best neck cream for firmer skin: IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Neck Cream — Buy it on Amazon!

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Neck Cream — Buy it on Amazon! Best dermatologist-recommended neck cream: NEOSTRATA Skin Active Triple Firming Neck Cream — Buy it on Amazon!

We’ll get into these picks and more below. While spending a ton of money at a doctor’s office is a potential option, neck creams you can use on your own at home in seconds, day after day, are definitely our preferred method. These creams may not only hydrate and plump up skin, but they use special tightening and anti-aging ingredients like retinol and collagen to make it look like you’re aging in reverse. Sooner or later, your neck may be looking more youthful than you thought possible! Plus, many of the options are more cost-effective than regular visits to the dermatologist.

While these creams all have similar anti-aging goals, there are different options you can pick depending on your specific wants and needs as well. We know a budget can play a big factor too, which is why we’re covering a large price range. Learn more about our favorites below, all available to buy on Amazon!

Best Neck Creams

Best neck cream for wrinkles: Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Cream

This cream has a mind-blowing number of reviews on Amazon, and it’s from a trusted drugstore beauty brand like Neutrogena, so we knew it was bound to impress. With retinol and hyaluronic acid working together, this cream uses a dream team of ingredients for an impressive anti-wrinkle effect!

Get the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Cream starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best neck cream for firming: IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Neck Cream

IT Cosmetics may be most famous for its CC creams, but it all starts with skincare — and the brand’s neck cream is a secret star within the lineup. Its tri-structural complex, featuring elastin, collagen and hyaluronic acid, works to firm up skin and provide a tightening effect over time!

Get the IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Neck Cream for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best neck cream worth the splurge: SkinMedica Neck Correct Cream

SkinMedica, a brand used by celebrities including Hailey Bieber, is the way to go for A-list skin. This neck cream targets “severe” neck aging, looking to address crepey skin, deep lines and sagging. Use it on your neck and décolleté and see for yourself how great it can be to invest in your skin!

Get the SkinMedica Neck Correct Cream for $135 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best neck cream for turkey neck: QAH 2-in-1 Firming and Beauty Neck Cream

Turkey neck is a term for when your neck skin starts to sag, becoming reminiscent of a turkey’s. We love this cream because it’s also a massage tool, which is super important for targeting turkey neck and tech neck. The silicone rollers may help the product absorb while also lifting the skin!

Get the QAH 2-in-1 Firming and Beauty Neck Cream for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best dermatologist-recommended neck cream: NEOSTRATA Skin Active Triple Firming Neck Cream

This neck cream not only comes from a dermatologist-founded brand, but shoppers also say their own personal dermatologists recommended it to them. Bonus! Not only does it reportedly target sagging skin and wrinkles, it even claims to visibly improve discoloration. Try it out for yourself and reap the potential benefits!

Get the NEOSTRATA Skin Active Triple Firming Neck Cream for $88 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

