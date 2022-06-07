This New Calming Supplement Is Like an Off Switch for Stress

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Let’s be honest. There’s a decent chance you’re feeling stressed right now. Maybe you were stressed on your commute to work this morning, stressed last night about a tough conversation with friends or family or perhaps you recently started feeling anxious for no apparent reason at all. We get it. We’ve all been there — too many times to count.

Countless factors in our life can cause stress — sometimes even debilitating stress. Work, home life — whatever it is, you just wish it could stop. But can you really just turn off stress?

While things like exercise, meditation and bubble baths may help calm down anxious thoughts, they’re often not enough. You also need to have the time to do them! That’s why when we learned about a quicker, clearer and easier approach, we were all ears. Just Calm is the first product in Just Thrive’s new Joot line, which has a goal to “elevate your health even higher,” physically, mentally and spiritually. Our first stop: kicking stress to the curb!

Just Thrive wanted to create a groundbreaking stress management and mood support formula with this release, and thus, this “zen-spert” supplement was born. We absolutely love how the brand acknowledges just how much stress can affect your body. Yes, it affects your cognitive and mental health, but it may also potentially affect your immune, digestive, respiratory, and cardiovascular systems as well, even leading to things like heart disease and high blood pressure, along with anxiety and depression. Just Calm aims to control and lower your stress levels, maintaining healthy cortisol levels so you can stay healthy all around.

But what makes Just Calm different from other calming supplements you’ve seen out there? It features the proprietary “psychobiotic” strain known as BL 1714™, the most heavily researched and scientifically verified strain available. In a study available to read on Pub Med, four doctors reported, “Our results further support the role of B. longum 1714™ in reducing stress responses and provides new evidence that this probiotic affects brain function through modulating neural oscillations in certain brain regions.”

BL 1714™ may help promote a healthier response to everyday stress, encourage a serene mood, drive mental clarity and focus, support energy, improve sleep and more. Just Thrive also added nourishing B vitamins into the mix. These pharmaceutical-grade ingredients are all vegan, paleo and keto-friendly, by the way, as well as free of wheat, dairy, soy, sugar, salt, nuts and GMOs!

So, what do you say? Being able to switch off stress could lead to a massive improvement in your health, social life and overall happiness, and Just Calm could play a vital role in making it happen. Check it out and see for yourself!

