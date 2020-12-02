These Festive Pajama Pants Are the Perfect Gift for Your Whole Family

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Still trying to figure out what to scoop up as a holiday gift for your immediate family members? Or perhaps you scored big on Black Friday — but need a few stocking stuffers to give your nearest and dearest? We hear you loud and clear, and we’re here to help!

‘Tis the season to spread festive cheer, and there’s no more stylish way to do that than by matching your loved ones. Sure, rocking the same holiday pajamas may be cliché to some, but you can’t deny how cute a family photo in complementary clothing looks. If this is up your alley, we found the perfect pair of pajama bottoms on Amazon. Not only are they a bestseller in the PJ department, they’re so affordable too!

Get the Just Love Women Buffalo Plaid Pajama Pants Sleepwear for just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2020 but are subject to change.

Thousands of shoppers are obsessed with these Just Love pajama bottoms. They’re made from 100% cotton, so you already know the material is lightweight and comfortable. They have a loose fit with an elastic waistband that you can adjust thanks to the built-in drawstring. Of course, our favorite part has to be the classic plaid print!

The pattern all over these pajama bottoms is totally synonymous with the holidays. The red and green pairs are especially fitting for the season, but the merry vibes exist in each option. These casual bottoms are mid-rise and extend past the ankles. They’re a traditional pajama pant, which is all you need to feel comfy and cozy!

Get the Just Love Women Buffalo Plaid Pajama Pants Sleepwear for just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2020 but are subject to change.

When we say that you can pick up a pair of these bottoms for every member of the family, we mean it! Each pair only costs around $15, and the size range available is amazing. They range from XS up to 3X, ensuring a variety of body types are accounted for. Buy the same pair for the whole crew — or mix and match for an even more captivating Christmas morning Instagram. Pair these pants with a basic long-sleeve tee, and you have the ideal lounge outfit for the holidays!

See it: Get the Just Love Women Buffalo Plaid Pajama Pants Sleepwear for just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2020 but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Just Love and shop all of the lingerie, sleep and loungewear available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!